Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle-Antrim ready to celebrate Spirit Week and homecoming
Greencastle-Antrim School District is gearing up for Spirit Week, Oct. 3 to 7, which will culminate with homecoming festivities Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. See the pictures:Children arrive at Greencastle-Antrim Primary School for the first day of 2022-23 At Greencastle-Antrim High School:Shockey family generosity recognized with performing arts...
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle Halloween Parade hits a roadblock
It’s been more tricks than treats for the Greencastle Halloween Parade the last two years, and the third time is not the charm for the annual procession, which appears to have reach the end of its long road. The Greencastle Exchange Club, which has spearheaded the parade for about...
echo-pilot.com
Beneficial rain? Remnants of Ian could help offset Maryland, Pennsylvania dry spell
The local Interstate 81 corridor is looking at a wet weekend, but probably not severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. "If anything, it might be beneficial, given how dry we've been," Connor Belak, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Thursday. Still, emergency crews in Washington County,...
echo-pilot.com
Opening set for Franklin County's new archives facility
The Franklin County Archives building in Chambersburg will open to the public Oct. 3, the county announced. The new facility at 340 N. Second St., completed as part of the ongoing $67.8 million Court Facility Improvement Project, is the place to find historic public records and other information in Franklin County. The 6,500-square-foot remodeled building includes specialized storage space for documents that require a higher level of security, fire suppression and climate control, as well as a public research area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
echo-pilot.com
New state parks coming to York, Chester, Wyoming counties
York, Chester and Wyoming counties each have a new state park. The new parks are Susquehanna Riverlands in York County, Vosburg Neck in Wyoming County, and Big Elk Creek in Chester County. The names are temporary, as final names for the new public facilities will be decided during the planning process.
echo-pilot.com
Guest Opinion: The case of the missing bills
I say, Holmes, there are currently dozens of problem-solving bills pending in Harrisburg that have bipartisan sponsorship and strong public support, but they seemed to have disappeared right before our eyes. It’s a mystery, a damned mystery. You may be the only person who can solve it. They haven’t...
Comments / 0