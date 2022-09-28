ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KDRV

Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument

MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
MEDFORD, OR
krcrtv.com

Prescribed burns scheduled for Siskiyou County in October

YREKA, Calif. — Calfire will be conducting a hazard reduction burn OCT 6-20 in the Bogus area in Yreka, so no need to panic if you see smoke in the area. Calfire's prescribed burn will be beneficial and preventative as it reduces dead and down fuels, and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.
YREKA, CA
kptv.com

22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
MEDFORD, OR
Crime & Safety
KDRV

Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland

Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
ASHLAND, OR
krcrtv.com

Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Public Safety
KTVL

Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home

SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order

SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
klamathsports.net

Mazama wins by forfeit, Ashland unable to play

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Due to a health & safety issue with the Ashland Grizzlies varsity football team, where at least 15 players are out sick, Ashland has forfeited against Mazama for their Big Sky Conference game previously scheduled for Friday. The #1 Mazama Vikings, will not have an opponent...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
mybasin.com

BLM Klamath Falls Field Office Campgrounds Entering the Off-Season

LAKEVIEW, Ore. — While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering off-season starting Oct. 14, 2022. During the off-season, no amenities are provided, such as drinking water, trash collection, and there will be no camp host on duty; however, camping is FREE. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed on Nov. 1, 2022.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4

The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
DUNSMUIR, CA
KTVL

New Elmer's Restaurant to replace McGrath's Fish House in Medford

SOUTHERN OREGON — The McGrath’s Fish House in Medford is set to become the second Elmer’s Restaurant within the city after a Southern Oregon hospitality group bought the business’s property. The owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, David Thomason explained the new restaurant comes after a difficult...
MEDFORD, OR

