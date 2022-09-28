Read full article on original website
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
krcrtv.com
Prescribed burns scheduled for Siskiyou County in October
YREKA, Calif. — Calfire will be conducting a hazard reduction burn OCT 6-20 in the Bogus area in Yreka, so no need to panic if you see smoke in the area. Calfire's prescribed burn will be beneficial and preventative as it reduces dead and down fuels, and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.
kptv.com
22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
KTVL
Law enforcement to run pedestrian decoy operation Friday in Medford
MEDFORD — The Medford Police Department has announced a pedestrian sting operation on East 4th Street and Front Street on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. run by the MPD and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "The operation will focus on drivers failing to yield the right...
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
Journalist arrested while reporting homeless camp sweep sues Medford police for violating civil rights
An Oregon Public Broadcasting editor is suing the city of Medford, Jackson County and several members of the Medford Police Department, claiming they violated her First and Fourth Amendment rights by arresting her for reporting on a sweep of a homeless camp in Medford on Sept. 22, 2020.
KTVL
Vehicles burn in Medford scrap yard, neighbor says sixth fire in three years
Medford, Ore. — Multiple engines from both Medford Fire and Fire District 3 responded to a fire near the intersection of Court Street and Central Avenue in Medford around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 28. According to Medford Fire, four to six recreational vehicles parked in the yard were...
clayconews.com
CALIFORNIA RESIDENT KILLED IN FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 199 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 199 near milepost 38. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male...
kptv.com
Business owner in Grants Pass on the run after felony animal neglect found: Sheriff
JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a business in Grants Pass is on the run from felony animal neglect charges after deputies received several tips from the local community. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at the Pawsitive K9 Solutions facility on 6th Street...
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
KDRV
FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order
SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
klamathsports.net
Mazama wins by forfeit, Ashland unable to play
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Due to a health & safety issue with the Ashland Grizzlies varsity football team, where at least 15 players are out sick, Ashland has forfeited against Mazama for their Big Sky Conference game previously scheduled for Friday. The #1 Mazama Vikings, will not have an opponent...
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
mybasin.com
BLM Klamath Falls Field Office Campgrounds Entering the Off-Season
LAKEVIEW, Ore. — While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering off-season starting Oct. 14, 2022. During the off-season, no amenities are provided, such as drinking water, trash collection, and there will be no camp host on duty; however, camping is FREE. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed on Nov. 1, 2022.
KTVZ
OSP: SW Oregon drug raids turn up 2 tons of illegal marijuana, cash, guns; one arrest made
PROSPECT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pair of drug raids in the Jackson County town of Prospect late last week turned up more than two tons of illegally grown marijuana, $17,000 in cash and more than a dozen guns and led to one arrest, Oregon State Police said Monday. OSP’s...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4
The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
KTVL
New Elmer's Restaurant to replace McGrath's Fish House in Medford
SOUTHERN OREGON — The McGrath’s Fish House in Medford is set to become the second Elmer’s Restaurant within the city after a Southern Oregon hospitality group bought the business’s property. The owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, David Thomason explained the new restaurant comes after a difficult...
