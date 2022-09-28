YREKA, Calif. — Calfire will be conducting a hazard reduction burn OCT 6-20 in the Bogus area in Yreka, so no need to panic if you see smoke in the area. Calfire's prescribed burn will be beneficial and preventative as it reduces dead and down fuels, and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.

