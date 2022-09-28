ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Markets Insider

The Fed has the world in its hands — and its aggressive moves are creating global economic chaos that could come back and hurt the US

The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes have the world's central banks scrambling to keep up. A strong dollar puts others in a lose-lose: fight inflation and slow growth, or allow prices to continue surging. Countries are largely choosing the former, and widespread slowing could worsen the US's own slump. As...
BUSINESS
The Hill

UN: Nord Stream pipeline rupture largest single release of methane recorded

The ruptures on the Nord Stream pipelines in recent days have produced likely the largest single release of methane into the atmosphere ever recorded, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.  Manfredi Caltagirone, the leader of the program’s International Methane Emissions Observatory, told Reuters on Friday that an analysis of satellite imagery detected a large…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gavin Maguire

