Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Police Officer Impersonator Gives Candy To Children
Bowling Green Police have identified a man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released Friday, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids in the neighborhood as he...
Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault
Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
Police in search of 2 men after theft of credit cards
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft. The WCSO says they need the public’s help in identifying the two individuals above, who they say stole credit cards from a car parked at Phil Moore Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
Russellville PD investigating shooting; 1 injured
RUSSELVILLE, Ky. – Police are conducting an investigation after one man was shot in Russellville. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence,...
Trigg Sheriff Issues Full Response Regarding Ongoing Legal Proceedings
Following a Friday afternoon interview with the News Edge, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has responded to the most recent update in the investigation against himself and his office — in which special prosecution has switched from Todd County Attorney Jeffrey Traughber to Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams.
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids...
Two indicted in Logan County murder
The two individuals recently charged in connection with the death of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County have been indicted by a grand jury. According to a news release, 24-year-old Maleek Goodson has been indicted for murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender. The co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, was indicted for complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence, complicity to first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Police: Man posed as officer, offers students candy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an incident after a male allegedly posed as a police officer and offered students candy while they were walking home from school. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan...
KSP concludes investigation into Park City train, dump truck crash
PARK CITY — A Grayson County man is believed to have been counting money moments before he died in a crash with a train along State Quarry Road in July, according to new information released by Kentucky State Police. Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield, was killed July 13...
Christian County deputies arrest Kentucky man on various drug, weapons charges
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Christian County deputies arrested an Owensboro man on weapons and drug charges after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. According to a Christian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrest citation, a deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Major Lane and Old Major Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday around midday.
19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing
PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital. The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
Seeley takes plea deal for 2021 arson case
A plea deal was reached Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who set fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house in October of last year. Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Seeley appeared with public defender Doug Moore, who noted that the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center determined Seeley to have mental illness and intellectual disability, but that he is competent and understood that his actions were criminal.
Guthrie Woman Says Former Boyfriend Robbed Her
A Guthrie woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say it was around midnight when the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m.
Clarksville boy starved to death, autopsy finds
The death of a 13-year-old Clarksville boy has been deemed a suspected homicide, according to an autopsy report.
Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
Morgantown man arrested after trying to pay with counterfeit bill
The Morgantown Police Department arrested a Butler County man after he tried to pay for items with a counterfeit bill. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Sunday officers were dispatched to Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street after Michael McPherson, of Morgantown, attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.
Car gunned down at Nashville apartment complex leaves juvenile dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday that left a 16-year-old dead and two other teens hurt. Gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Piccadilly Row just before midnight at the Stone Ridge Apartments. Police say one person,...
Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a truck and car collided at the entrance of Popeyes and Fort Campbell Boulevard sending the car off the roadway. The driver of the car was taken...
