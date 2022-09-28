ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTRE

MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three staff members have been placed on administrative leave from Burnet Elementary School following allegations of corporal punishment. Midland ISD says they learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. The staff...
MIDLAND, TX

