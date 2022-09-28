EDITORIAL: Move beyond politics and resolve how, why McClain was killed at the hands of Aurora police, medics

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 free events in Denver this weekendInna DinkinsDenver, CO
DougCo rolls out new scientifically-based reading programsSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
As drought persists in Northern DougCo, area remains under restrictionsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next monthKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Related
Investigation: Law enforcement reviewing bomb threat, potential connection to Niceta
Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
Woman arrested in deadly Lakewood hit-and-run
An Aurora woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Thursday night.
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run
Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora man arrested after year-long investigation into pattern of assaults on children
AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police. Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a...
Denver officer shot in neck, suspect killed
A Denver police officer has been shot and injured and a suspect is dead, according to the Broomfield Police Department.
"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring
A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims. According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
sentinelcolorado.com
Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide
AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
$238K check sent to hackers by mistake, Boulder County says
BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after Boulder County mistakingly sent a $238,000 check to a fraudulent account. The county said on Friday that one of the county's vendors experienced a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to access information from the vendor to create a spearfishing email. The email...
Summit Daily News
Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of luring girl into rec center closet pleads guilty
LAKEWOOD, Colo — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during an event last year pleaded guilty this month to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained by...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora’s chief issue: Bumpy rollout of police chief finalists gets bumpier as Black community leaders question process, results
The City of Aurora announced three, and later two, finalists last week for the job of leading the Aurora Police Department — a public safety agency struggling to regain the community’s trust while hanging on to officers and cracking down on car theft and other crimes. At the...
Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase
Deputies pursued the SUV after responding to reports of gunshots at a huge house party.
Occupants located, claimed they did not motion to 9-year-old
Police were looking for surveillance footage or information after a 9-year-old girl was beckoned to approach a man in a car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Westword
Denver Latino Gangbangers "Doing the White Man's Job for Them," Attorney Says
On September 28, Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23 and unrelated, were each given two life sentences for the 2021 murders of David Lara, 59, and DeAngelo Tafoya, 59 — acts that the Denver Police Department has tied to gangs. The outcome was expected, but it still shook...
Man Allegedly Tried to Abduct Girl from Outside School. His Parents Turned Him in After Seeing Police Photos
Diego James Gettler, 28, was charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday A Colorado man was charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday after he allegedly tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl from outside her school. Diego James Gettler, 28, was taken into custody Monday soon after his parents went to police and reported that they recognized him and his vehicle in surveillance photos. Police learned about the incident when they were called to the STEM Launch School in Thornton at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23. The girl allegedly told police she was...
Defendant is no-show for trial on suspicion of driving into Denver Police officers
DENVER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of intentionally driving his car into three Denver Police Department officers after he failed to appear for his trial. Anthony Knapp was arrested in connection to the May 2020 incident. Three officers suffered serious bodily injuries...
