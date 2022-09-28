ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
#Derivatives#United Nations#Defi#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ribbon Finance#Theta Vaults
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
decrypt.co

Stablecoin Markets Shift as Binance Begins USDC Conversions

Binance will no longer support competing stablecoins, including USDC, on its exchange. USDC’s market cap is down 5% since the announcement. Binance conversions of Circle's USDC, Paxos's Pax Dollar, and TrueUSD to the exchange’s own stablecoin, Binance USD, have begun. And the effects on the stablecoin market are already being felt.
decrypt.co

ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool

Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Cloud, Chainlink Launch Price Oracles for NFT Floor Pricing

Coinbase Cloud and Chainlink Labs teamed up to launch pricing feeds for the floor price of blue-chip NFTs, opening new use cases for jpegs. Coinbase will introduce NFT floor pricing feeds via its Cloud service, allowing developers to access real-time NFT prices to create new DeFi applications like NFT lending markets and NFT indexes.
decrypt.co

Someone Just Paid $4.5M for a CryptoPunks Ethereum NFT Despite Bear Market

It’s the fourth-highest CryptoPunks sale when measured in ETH, and a surprising pickup in a time of declining NFT sales. CryptoPunks NFT #2924 sold for nearly $4.5 million worth of ETH today. All told, the Ethereum NFT collection has generated almost $2.4 billion worth of trades to date. Overall...
decrypt.co

Art Blocks Fidenza Creator Sells $17M of Ethereum NFTs Amid Market Slump

Tyler Hobbs, one of the best-known generative art creators, dropped his latest NFT project to eager collectors today. QQL, a new generative art project from Tyler Hobbs and Dandelion Wist, sold nearly $17 million worth of NFTs today. Hobbs is the creator of the Art Blocks project, Fidenza, which has...
decrypt.co

ICO Hype Man Ian Balina Launches GoFundMe to Tackle SEC Lawsuit

Crypto bro Balina wants money to fight the SEC “on behalf of the whole crypto community.” So far, he’s raised about a grand. Crypto influencer Ian Balina has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for his legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which earlier this month filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
coinjournal.net

CFTC charges Digitex founder over illegal crypto derivatives platform

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has brought charges against Adam Todd, the founder of crypto derivatives platform Digitex, according to court documents filed in a US court. The futures market regulator is suing Todd over his operating of an unregistered derivatives trading venue in violation of the Commodity Exchange...
