September Special Event: Movie & Meal: TBA
Each month, the SIM program will screen a movie and serve a yummy lunch. Movie selection and lunch menu will be announced on the registration worksheet and at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
Town, Chamber to Hold 2nd Annual Shop Local Week
During our first initiative last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine, and play here in Flower Mound. We’re ready to make an even bigger splash this year!. If you own a local business and would like to participate, please...
SIM Fitness: Pound It Out
INSTRUCTOR: JILL Pound It Out is an exercise format that uses weighted drumsticks to relieve stress by hitting a yoga ball to rock and roll music. Fun either sitting or standing!
SIM Fitness: Pickleball @ C.A.C.
Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Join SIM friends at the Community Activity Center gym to play. Please bring your own racket.
