ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flower-mound.com

September Special Event: Movie & Meal: TBA

Each month, the SIM program will screen a movie and serve a yummy lunch. Movie selection and lunch menu will be announced on the registration worksheet and at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

September Trip: In-Sync Exotics

In-Sync Exotics is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of neglected, abused, and unwanted exotic felines. Take a tour to meet their “residents” including Aasha the Bengal Tiger. Please bring money for lunch at Ballard Street Café (entrees $6 - $10).
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

This volunteer led, fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Pound It Out

INSTRUCTOR: JILL Pound It Out is an exercise format that uses weighted drumsticks to relieve stress by hitting a yoga ball to rock and roll music. Fun either sitting or standing!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Education
Flower Mound, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
flower-mound.com

Town, Chamber to Hold 2nd Annual Shop Local Week

During our first initiative last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine, and play here in Flower Mound. We’re ready to make an even bigger splash this year!. If you own a local business and would like to participate, please...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Pickleball @ C.A.C.

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Join SIM friends at the Community Activity Center gym to play. Please bring your own racket.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy