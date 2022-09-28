ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Pound It Out

INSTRUCTOR: JILL Pound It Out is an exercise format that uses weighted drumsticks to relieve stress by hitting a yoga ball to rock and roll music. Fun either sitting or standing!
SIM Fitness: Pickleball @ C.A.C.

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Join SIM friends at the Community Activity Center gym to play. Please bring your own racket.
Hundreds Participate in Keep Flower Mound Beautiful Event

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful (KFMB) put on another great Trash-Off and Recycling Drop-Off event last weekend! Thank you to the more than 300 volunteers who helped pick up trash around town and staff the event. At the Recycling Drop-Off, 391 people brought their hard-to-recycle items, helping us keep them out of the landfill. Additionally, the Flower Mound Police Department collected 75 pounds of old and unused medications. You also helped us collect 115 pounds of plastic bags and film. While we’re still waiting on the final weight of all the trash and recycling that was picked up, we do know you helped collect 111 bags of trash and 47 bags of recycling.
September Trip: In-Sync Exotics

In-Sync Exotics is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of neglected, abused, and unwanted exotic felines. Take a tour to meet their “residents” including Aasha the Bengal Tiger. Please bring money for lunch at Ballard Street Café (entrees $6 - $10).
September Special Event: Movie & Meal: TBA

Each month, the SIM program will screen a movie and serve a yummy lunch. Movie selection and lunch menu will be announced on the registration worksheet and at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
Town, Chamber to Hold 2nd Annual Shop Local Week

During our first initiative last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine, and play here in Flower Mound. We’re ready to make an even bigger splash this year!. If you own a local business and would like to participate, please...
