Keep Flower Mound Beautiful (KFMB) put on another great Trash-Off and Recycling Drop-Off event last weekend! Thank you to the more than 300 volunteers who helped pick up trash around town and staff the event. At the Recycling Drop-Off, 391 people brought their hard-to-recycle items, helping us keep them out of the landfill. Additionally, the Flower Mound Police Department collected 75 pounds of old and unused medications. You also helped us collect 115 pounds of plastic bags and film. While we’re still waiting on the final weight of all the trash and recycling that was picked up, we do know you helped collect 111 bags of trash and 47 bags of recycling.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO