Destin Log
Destin Marlins top Liza Jackson Lions in two straight games in middle school volleyball
The Destin Marlins dominated the court Wednesday evening, putting the visiting Liza Jackson Lions away 2-0 in middle school volleyball action. “We served much better, and we had more energy. The girls were excited to be here,” Destin Coach Brooke Blair said. Some of that energy came from the...
High School Volleyball | Perquimans downs unbeaten Camden in four sets
CAMDEN — The non-conference volleyball matchup between the top teams in the Four Rivers and Northeastern Coastal conferences Wednesday figured to be an enticing one. The host Camden Lady Bruins came in unbeaten and the Perquimans Lady Pirates came in with just one loss to a dominant 3A team in J.H. Rose. In a loud Camden gym, with both fan bases well represented, it was unbeaten Camden that suffered its...
Undefeated Walton ranked No. 4 in class
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team (5-0) was placed No. 4 in their classification in the opening FHSAA rankings. Helping lead the Braves to victory is senior quarterback, Paul Dillon, who stepped into the starting role over the summer. “Paul’s always had the ability and has always been a great player,” Walton […]
Dwyer football forces 6 turnovers, rallies to beat Glades Central in resumed game
PALM BEACH GARDENS – In a game continued from last Friday’s postponement, the Dwyer defense shut down Glades Central on Monday, rallying for the 21-18 victory. When lightning strikes once, it often strikes again. Such was the case last Friday, as the storm system pushed east, bringing with...
redriverparishjournal.com
Riverdale JV Football Gets Big Win Over Northeast Baptist
On Friday, September 23, the Northeast Baptist Knights travelled to Marston Stadium to take on the JV Rebels in their final game of the season. The Rebels came away with a big 50-22 win. Both the offense and the defense made outstanding efforts to pull out the win. Freshman Ashton...
