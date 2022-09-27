ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Daily Advance

High School Volleyball | Perquimans downs unbeaten Camden in four sets

CAMDEN — The non-conference volleyball matchup between the top teams in the Four Rivers and Northeastern Coastal conferences Wednesday figured to be an enticing one. The host Camden Lady Bruins came in unbeaten and the Perquimans Lady Pirates came in with just one loss to a dominant 3A team in J.H. Rose. In a loud Camden gym, with both fan bases well represented, it was unbeaten Camden that suffered its...
HERTFORD, NC
WMBB

Undefeated Walton ranked No. 4 in class

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team (5-0) was placed No. 4 in their classification in the opening FHSAA rankings. Helping lead the Braves to victory is senior quarterback, Paul Dillon, who stepped into the starting role over the summer. “Paul’s always had the ability and has always been a great player,” Walton […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
redriverparishjournal.com

Riverdale JV Football Gets Big Win Over Northeast Baptist

On Friday, September 23, the Northeast Baptist Knights travelled to Marston Stadium to take on the JV Rebels in their final game of the season. The Rebels came away with a big 50-22 win. Both the offense and the defense made outstanding efforts to pull out the win. Freshman Ashton...
WEST MONROE, LA

