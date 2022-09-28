ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Magazine

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Admits It’s ‘Hard’ to See Ex Kyle Abrams Move On: It’s Been ‘Tough to Lose My Best Friend’

Finding her way. Deepti Vempati revealed how she really feels about Kyle Abrams finding love so soon after their split. “At first it was hard because, you know, obviously I care about him,” the 31-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 22. “But I have met [his girlfriend] before and she’s very sweet and, you know, I just want the best for him.”
SheKnows

Christina Ricci Calls This Cozy & Affordable Fall Sweater From Target the ‘Stuff of Knitwear Dreams’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Sweater season is officially here! Now, we’re looking to spruce up our fall closet, grabbing all the cozy fabrics and colorful picks. This year, fall isn’t just about the warm tones; we’re looking to add all the colors to our sweaters and pants. Now, knowing us, we’ll be spending the next few months scouring through the Target aisles, and now, thanks to Emmy-nominated actress Christina Ricci, we know exactly what we want from Target for the colder seasons ahead.
BGR.com

3 Netflix animated releases so good, they all have near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores

Looking back over the past several months, even into the latter part of 2021, some of the Netflix releases that have been — and continue to be — among the most critically acclaimed and well-received overall on the streamer haven’t always been the big-budget feature films, nor the live-action original TV series that Netflix is probably best known for. At least, not always. These days, when I find myself with time on my hands and pondering the question of what to watch next on the service? More often than not, it’s tended to be an animated release that I gravitate to.
psychreg.org

Babies Trigger ‘Dad Brain’ in New Fathers

A new USC study of new fathers reveals that their brains undergo measurable changes after their babies arrive. Some of those changes involve slight brain shrinkage. What’s more, it appears that the brain’s changes in new fathers largely affect areas linked to empathy and visual processing. Such changes are believed to contribute to neuroplasticity – the brain’s ability to create and form new synaptic connections to adapt to new experiences.
The Verge

Stadia’s shutdown shocked developers, too

Stadia users weren’t the only people shocked to learn that Google would be shutting down the cloud gaming service; developers making games for the platform were surprised, too. “I woke up getting ready for my workday, and I see on our Discord private chat for the company that one...
