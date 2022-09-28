Looking back over the past several months, even into the latter part of 2021, some of the Netflix releases that have been — and continue to be — among the most critically acclaimed and well-received overall on the streamer haven’t always been the big-budget feature films, nor the live-action original TV series that Netflix is probably best known for. At least, not always. These days, when I find myself with time on my hands and pondering the question of what to watch next on the service? More often than not, it’s tended to be an animated release that I gravitate to.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO