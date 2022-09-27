Read full article on original website
Related
wsipfm.com
Former Lawrence Co Attorney and Wife Sentenced
Former Lawrence Co Attorney Michael T. Hogan and his wife Joy were sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud and federal program theft. Both pleaded guilty o the charges back in March. Michael Hogan was sentenced to 42 months, or around three and a half years for wire fraud and federal program theft, while his wife and secretary Joy was sentenced to 12 months and one day. In their plea agreements, the couple state they conspired with each other to issue checks from a tax delinquent account from the Lawrence Co Attorney’s Office, with the statements going to their house. The agreement also said the two would prepare bonus checks for Joy, signed by Michael, using funds that were supposed to be spent on operating the county attorney’s office. The indictment states that Michael paid Joy more than $365,000 between March 2013 and April 2020. Michael also admitted to defrauding the county Child Support Enforcement Office by billing it for more hours than he worked. Each must serve a minimum of 85% of their sentence and will be on probation for three years after their release.
wsipfm.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Pike County
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike County at approximately 7:58 a.m. on September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 32 year old Wesley...
wsipfm.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. As Amusement Rides are scheduled to open at 6 PM Tonight and festivities will continue throughout this week. Tune into WSIP 98.9 FM and/or WKLW 94.7 FM as we will keep you informed with information on what and when events are scheduled to take place. The 2022 Ky Apple Festival kicks into high gear on Friday, September 30 and continues on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Paintsville. You can also visit the WSIP (www.wsipfm.com) or WKLW (www.wklw.com) websites to see a complete list of events.
wsipfm.com
KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Pike Co
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike Co at approximately 7:58 a.m. On Monday, September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 32 year old Wesley Childers of Draffin was operating a 2009 Thomas bus on Elkhorn Creek when his vehicle crossed the center line striking a 2008 GMC being operated by 26 year old Anthony Kirk of Williamson, WV. Kirk was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike Co Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Jason Merlo. KSP Detective Merlo was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsipfm.com
Floyd Co Coroner’s Office Release Name of Man Killed in Prestonsburg Crash
The Prestonsburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash from crash from Monday. The crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The man has been identified as 79 year-old James Medlock of Prestonsburg. The Floyd Co Coroner’s office pronounced Medlock deceased at Highlands ARH shortly after 11:30 a.m. On Monday. The Prestonsburg Police Department is continuing to investigate the accident.
Comments / 0