Former Lawrence Co Attorney Michael T. Hogan and his wife Joy were sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud and federal program theft. Both pleaded guilty o the charges back in March. Michael Hogan was sentenced to 42 months, or around three and a half years for wire fraud and federal program theft, while his wife and secretary Joy was sentenced to 12 months and one day. In their plea agreements, the couple state they conspired with each other to issue checks from a tax delinquent account from the Lawrence Co Attorney’s Office, with the statements going to their house. The agreement also said the two would prepare bonus checks for Joy, signed by Michael, using funds that were supposed to be spent on operating the county attorney’s office. The indictment states that Michael paid Joy more than $365,000 between March 2013 and April 2020. Michael also admitted to defrauding the county Child Support Enforcement Office by billing it for more hours than he worked. Each must serve a minimum of 85% of their sentence and will be on probation for three years after their release.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO