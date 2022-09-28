ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daniel Lee to Join Burberry as Chief Creative Officer

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgAzN_0iD9qWno00

LONDON – Daniel Lee has been named chief creative officer at Burberry , replacing Riccardo Tisci , confirming reports in WWD.

Burberry said Wednesday that Lee will join Burberry on Oct. 3. He will be based at Burberry’s headquarters in London and report to the company’s new CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd.

More from WWD

The company said that Lee will oversee all Burberry collections. He will present his debut runway collection at London Fashion Week in February 2023.

“Daniel is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a strong record of commercial success, and his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry. I am excited about working closely with him and I am confident he will have the impact we are aiming for in this next phase, supported by our talented and experienced teams,” Akeroyd said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZ8Oc_0iD9qWno00
Riccardo Tisci at his Burberry spring 2023 show.

Lee said that together with the Burberry teams “we will write the exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand,” and continue the legacy of Tisci, who is leaving the company just two days after showing his spring 2023 collection in London.

Lee, who is British, also said he’s eager to return to London, which continues to be an inspiration.

Born and raised in Bradford, England, Daniel is an award-winning designer whom Burberry has described as “one of the most exciting British creative talents of his generation.”

From 2018 to 2021, he served as creative director at Bottega Veneta, where he helped reinvigorate the Italian luxury brand. He was previously director of ready-to-wear design at Celine, which he joined in 2012, and he has also worked at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Lyn_0iD9qWno00
From 2018 to 2021, Daniel Lee served as creative director at Bottega Veneta

In the past months, as reported, Burberry had put out feelers to a number of prominent British designers, including Lee , who made an abrupt departure from the Kering-owned Bottega Veneta late last year, shortly after the brand’s spring 2022 runway show in Detroit, Michigan.

Lee had helped to revive Bottega Veneta , turning it into a hot ticket and a trend-setting label, and injecting a new and youthful spirit to the collections. He delivered top-selling accessories, including the Pouch bag, and Cassette bag and the Lido sandals.

Akeroyd is set to lay out his full strategy for the brand in mid-November. Lee’s appointment is his first major hire since he joined the brand earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the company also paid tribute to Tisci, who will be leaving the company later this week after almost five years in the role.

Burberry said it was Tisci’s decision to leave, and credited him with spearheading Burberry’s creative transformation.

The company said that under Tisci’s creative leadership, Burberry “re-energized its brand image, introduced a new visual identity and revived the Thomas Burberry Monogram. Burberry also modernized and elevated its product offer, attracting a younger, more diverse and fashion-forward community of customers, and aligned the customer experience to its luxury positioning.”

Tisci, who was hired by Burberry’s former CEO Marco Gobbetti , described Burberry as “a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future. The chapter I was asked to write in its long story is one that I am incredibly proud of, and one I have decided would culminate with my show on Monday.

“I strived to continue a legacy of innovation, and consistently championed for creativity and diversity, in order to always keep Burberry moving forward. I want to thank my teams, past and present, and the army of collaborators and friends who helped me write a chapter that I hope will stay in Burberry’s future for years to come,” Tisci said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Domenico Galluccio Exits Ermenegildo Zegna Group

MILAN — Edoardo Zegna, chief marketing, digital and sustainability officer of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, said Thursday that Domenico Galluccio, the group’s public relations and communication director, is exiting the company to pursue a new opportunity. His last day with Zegna will be Friday. Zegna thanked Galluccio, who contributed to the development of the group’s communication strategy through a pivotal moment of change that included a rebranding and a public listing in New York in December. More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021 Galluccio joined Zegna in June 2019...
BUSINESS
WWD

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

MILAN — Versace is on a roll. The Milan-based luxury company is introducing a new store concept and expanding its retail network in addition to revamping its existing boutiques globally. The company plans to revisit all of its 212 boutiques around the world modeled after the new blueprint, which...
BUSINESS
WWD

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator and Ambassador

PARIS — Puma and Skepta are together for the long haul. Not only was he tapped as ambassador for the German sports brand in the run-up to its spring 2023 show in New York, but this was just the opening move in a wider creative collaboration that will encompass product design and curation of global marketing campaigns.More from WWDFront Row at Puma Futrograde RTW Spring 2023Puma Futrograde RTW Spring 2023The Avril Lavigne by Killstar Collection What does Puma expects from Skepta? Nothing short of “helping [the brand] revolutionize [its] progressive space,” according to Puma chief executive officer Björn Gulden. The executive described Skepta’s future...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WWD

Spanx Appoints Kim Jones CEO, Expands Executive Team

Spanx, the Atlanta-based womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, has strengthened its executive team and named Kim Jones as chief executive officer. Most recently Jones was Spanx’s president and chief financial officer. Jones has a 15-year tenure at Spanx, with a two-year break as CEO of Sweetwater Brewing Co....
BUSINESS
WWD

Solange Knowles Celebrates New York City Ballet Gala in Oversize Suit

Solange Knowles celebrated a career milestone with a standout fashion look. The musician attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the original score she created for the ballet company. This is Knowles’ first time working with a ballet company.More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski Crystals For the event, Knowles wore an oversize navy blue suit, which she paired with a Simone Rocha bag.  Other attendees at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala were Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Billy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Dire Message in Nike and VF’s Warnings

If fashion is a business of follow the leader — and corporate rhetoric aside, it very often is — the industry is in for some trouble. Both Nike Inc. and VF Corp. — two of retail’s strongest and best-positioned players — just shook investors with warnings that their businesses were headed into much rockier terrain as fall approached.
BUSINESS
WWD

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

NEW YORK — Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship. After more than eight years of planning, the French fashion house is finally opening the doors to a seven-story, 45,000-square-foot monument to luxury that will undoubtedly change the face of retail on the street. From the outdoor gardens and the cavalier on horseback on the roof to the expansive assortment that includes everything from saddles and dog beds to leather goods, diamond watches, rolling suitcases and ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, the store...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riccardo Tisci
Person
Donna Karan
Person
Thomas Burberry
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

PARIS — Move over, Valentino Pink PP. The new shade in town is Off-White Blue. For his first collection as art and image director of the brand, Ib Kamara chose a signature color that he hopes will become synonymous with the label. In a preview, he said he wanted to create a “blue universe” for the spring 2023 show, which was titled “Celebration” in homage to founder Virgil Abloh, whose death last year at the age of 41 shocked the industry.More from WWDBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventOff-White RTW Fall 2022 “We’re embracing blue...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Chloé RTW Spring 2023

How do you sell a fashion show audience and Chloé customers on clean nuclear fusion energy? That’s what Gabriela Hearst was aiming to do with her spring 2023 collection, as she continued to use her platform as a designer to draw attention to climate solutions. Although one wouldn’t...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kylie Jenner Makes an Ethereal Arrival in White Cape Dress for Acne Studios’ Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Kylie Jenner made a dazzling arrival at the Acne Studios spring 2023 show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week. The cosmetics entrepreneur stepped out on the pink carpet in an edgy twist on ethereal dressing. Jenner chose a white dress with a mermaid silhouette featuring long sleeves with ruched gathering and draping. More from WWDLecourt Mansion RTW Spring 2023Maje RTW Spring 2023Chloe RTW Spring 2023 She slipped into matching heels and accessorized with spiked cuff earrings and white-rimmed Acne Studios frames. Throughout the year, Jenner has embraced a range of monochromatic looks. For her 25th birthday celebration in August, she wore a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Wandler Expands Into Ready-to-wear With Spring Collection

Buzzy accessories label Wandler is in expansion mode, debuting its first full ready-to-wear collection for the spring 2023 season.  “It happened quite organically — you never really [have] time to sit still while you’re in the middle of a roller coaster,” creative director Elza Wandler told WWD of the collection’s inception. “The brand is five years old, and before COVID-19 it was two years — we really didn’t have time before to look back and think about the direction we’d like to take. During the pandemic we spoke about the entire brand and I talked about making an entire world —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Leadership#Chief Creative Officer#Business Industry#Linus Business#London Fashion Week#British
WWD

Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Mission to Make Foo & Foo the Next Cool-Kid Lifestyle Brand

Elizabeth Hilfiger is on a mission to take her brand Foo & Foo from an alternative indie label to something much greater. The designer began her first Paris market this week after a successful first New York Fashion Week show staged earlier this month — all part of her plan to double the company’s sales over the next year. Foo & Foo’s well-priced, American-made versatile basics offer a kind of edge that speaks to the Olivia Rodrigo generation. The distressed thermal T-shirts, bungee cord skirts, slouchy jeans and sweatpants are largely priced under $200, and top out under $500. T-shirts and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Robert Triefus Takes on Additional Role of CEO Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures

MILAN — More C-suite changes are taking place at Gucci. Effective Nov. 1, Robert Triefus will take on the role of chief executive officer of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures in addition to his newly appointed position as senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy. Previously he was executive vice president, brand and client engagement.More from WWDGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023Gucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection Triefus, who reports to president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, succeeds Nicolas Oudinot, executive vice president of new business and Gucci Vault...
BUSINESS
WWD

Sotheby’s London Highlights New Work by Contemporary Black Jewelers

LONDON — “Brilliant & Black,” a selling exhibition of jewelry by Black designers from around the world, is back for the second consecutive year, this time at Sotheby’s London. Called “Brilliant & Black: The Age of Enlightenment,” the London edition is bigger in scale than the first New York exhibition, which took place last year, and showcases more than 70 pieces from 25 contemporary designers.More from WWDEdeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023Daniel W. Fletcher RTW Spring 2023 Jewelers taking part have created at least one new piece in response to the Enlightenment,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

‘Beyond Remade’ Launches From Veteran Clothing Upcycler Bank and Vogue

Remaking things at scale — fashion in this case — takes many skilled hands. If you’ve seen extensive upcycled collections at Urban Outfitters, Topshop or Converse, then they were likely made by Bank and Vogue, or BVH, a veteran clothing upcycler that’s been in the reuse space for 20 years. BVH also counts Beyond Retro (a London-based vintage clothing retailer) in its portfolio.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Moncler Unveils ‘The Brand of Extraordinary’ Film

MONCLER’S FILM: As it continues to reach out to and build its community, Moncler has launched its first film aired on national television, titled “The Brand of Extraordinary,” narrated by Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys. The film, which traces the trajectory of the brand since its foundation in 1952, is now published on Moncler’s social and digital channels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ashton Sanders’ Milan Photo Diary, From Ferragamo to Diesel

Actor Ashton Sanders is no stranger to fashion, having been a front-row frequent face and Met Ball attendee since breaking out in “Moonlight” in 2016. Having attended the likes of Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent in the past, Sanders traveled to Milan this week to take in the Diesel show and catch Maximilian Davis’ debut at Ferragamo. Below, the actor, who will be seen next in the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” as Bobby Brown, shares a photo diary from his trip.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekTokyo James RTW Spring 2023 Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Sequined Saint Laurent Jumpsuit at ‘Entergalactic’ Premiere

Laura Harrier went with her go-to design house for her latest red carpet appearance. The actress attended the premiere of her new animated series, Netflix’s “Entergalactic,” on Wednesday night in New York City wearing a look from Saint Laurent’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Harrier’s look was a brown sequined jumpsuit worn with a crocodile-embossed leather belt and paired with a faux fur brown peacoat. She was styled by Danielle Goldberg. More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes Next Harrier was joined on the red carpet by series creators Kid Cudi and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Met’s Karl Lagerfeld Exhibition Will Focus on His Sketching Prowess

Karl Lagerfeld’s inimitable sketching — his true passion and principle language of creative expression — will be the through line for the Costume Institute’s spring 2023 exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. At a press conference in Paris Friday morning, it was also revealed that Tadao Ando, one of Lagerfeld’s favorite architects, will design the exhibition, sure to be a blockbuster given Lagerfeld’s rock-star persona — and the many famous fashion brands he rejuvenated in spectacular fashion, headlined by Chanel, one of the key sponsors of the show alongside Fendi, the Karl Lagerfeld brand, and Condé Nast.More...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy