k105.com
Leitchfield man facing assault, other charges after fighting LPD officer
A Leitchfield man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after fighting with a Leitchfield officer. Thursday morning at approximately 2:35, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Thomas Street to serve an arrest warrant on 36-year-old Edwin Tyler Duff. Upon arriving at the...
wcluradio.com
Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive
GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a truck and car collided at the entrance of Popeyes and Fort Campbell Boulevard sending the car off the roadway. The driver of the car was taken...
wsipfm.com
KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Pike Co
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike Co at approximately 7:58 a.m. On Monday, September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 32 year old Wesley Childers of Draffin was operating a 2009 Thomas bus on Elkhorn Creek when his vehicle crossed the center line striking a 2008 GMC being operated by 26 year old Anthony Kirk of Williamson, WV. Kirk was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike Co Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Jason Merlo. KSP Detective Merlo was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
wsipfm.com
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
WBKO
Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 involving three tractor trailers sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says just after 1 pm three westbound tractor-trailers collided at the 91-mile marker after traffic came to a stop in the construction zone. The driver of one...
wnky.com
BGPD obtains warrant after man allegedly impersonates officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is actively attempting to locate a man following an investigation. Yesterday afternoon, officials say they were notified that a man driving a black sedan had approached two Potter Gray Elementary School students walking home from school and offered them candy.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested on DUI charge
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man in Bowling Green was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Yesterday, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to EZ Liquor for an intoxicated driver. Officials stated they received a report of a man in a hospital gown driving a black Cadillac CTS who drove through the drive through, almost hit the building and attempted to make a purchase.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Russellville police arrest man in connection with shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Russellville police have released further information on a shooting investigation. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence, Ronald...
Man accused of going 120 mph on Briley Parkway charged amid Operation Roundabout
Hundreds of people were stopped and/or cited in Nashville Wednesday -- including a man going more than 100 mph -- as cops and troopers participated in Operation Roundabout along Briley Parkway.
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
Man charged with 5th DUI after crashing into tree on I-24 in Smyrna
A man is being charged with his fifth DUI after officials say he crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning on Interstate 24 in Smyrna.
One person critically injured in shooting at Clarksville Pike gas station
One person was critically injured in a shooting at a gas station on Clarksville pike Wednesday afternoon.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
WBKO
WCSO looking for men accused of stealing credit cards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they say stole credit cards from a parked car. Deputies say it happened at Phil Moore Park on Scottsville Road on Friday September 16, 2022 and the suspects used the stolen cards at Walmart near Greenwood Mall that same afternoon.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Princeton Stabbing, Victim Flown To Hospital
A Princeton man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was stabbed on North Seminary Street late Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Shane Allison says officers responded to the 300 block of North Seminary Street for a report of a stabbing shortly after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found 45-year old Joseph D. Traylor, of Princeton, laying on North Seminary Street with a stab wound to his chest. Officers provided life-saving measures until Caldwell County EMS arrived on the scene and Traylor was taken to Caldwell County Hospital where he was later flown by Air Evac to Deaconess in Evansville.
fox17.com
Christian County deputies arrest Kentucky man on various drug, weapons charges
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Christian County deputies arrested an Owensboro man on weapons and drug charges after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. According to a Christian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrest citation, a deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Major Lane and Old Major Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday around midday.
wymt.com
KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation. Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville. During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs. 41-year-old Joshua Habern was...
