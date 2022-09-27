ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherstdale, WV

Comments / 0

Related
k105.com

Leitchfield man facing assault, other charges after fighting LPD officer

A Leitchfield man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after fighting with a Leitchfield officer. Thursday morning at approximately 2:35, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Thomas Street to serve an arrest warrant on 36-year-old Edwin Tyler Duff. Upon arriving at the...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wcluradio.com

Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive

GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a truck and car collided at the entrance of Popeyes and Fort Campbell Boulevard sending the car off the roadway. The driver of the car was taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wsipfm.com

KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Pike Co

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike Co at approximately 7:58 a.m. On Monday, September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 32 year old Wesley Childers of Draffin was operating a 2009 Thomas bus on Elkhorn Creek when his vehicle crossed the center line striking a 2008 GMC being operated by 26 year old Anthony Kirk of Williamson, WV. Kirk was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike Co Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Jason Merlo. KSP Detective Merlo was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, KY
Accidents
City
Buffalo, WV
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Bond, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Amherstdale, WV
County
Logan County, KY
City
Buffalo, KY
Logan County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
wsipfm.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Pike County

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike County at approximately 7:58 a.m. on September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 32 year old Wesley...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 involving three tractor trailers sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says just after 1 pm three westbound tractor-trailers collided at the 91-mile marker after traffic came to a stop in the construction zone. The driver of one...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dui
wnky.com

BGPD obtains warrant after man allegedly impersonates officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is actively attempting to locate a man following an investigation. Yesterday afternoon, officials say they were notified that a man driving a black sedan had approached two Potter Gray Elementary School students walking home from school and offered them candy.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested on DUI charge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man in Bowling Green was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Yesterday, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to EZ Liquor for an intoxicated driver. Officials stated they received a report of a man in a hospital gown driving a black Cadillac CTS who drove through the drive through, almost hit the building and attempted to make a purchase.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Russellville police arrest man in connection with shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Russellville police have released further information on a shooting investigation. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence, Ronald...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkdzradio.com

Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

WCSO looking for men accused of stealing credit cards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they say stole credit cards from a parked car. Deputies say it happened at Phil Moore Park on Scottsville Road on Friday September 16, 2022 and the suspects used the stolen cards at Walmart near Greenwood Mall that same afternoon.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged In Princeton Stabbing, Victim Flown To Hospital

A Princeton man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was stabbed on North Seminary Street late Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Shane Allison says officers responded to the 300 block of North Seminary Street for a report of a stabbing shortly after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found 45-year old Joseph D. Traylor, of Princeton, laying on North Seminary Street with a stab wound to his chest. Officers provided life-saving measures until Caldwell County EMS arrived on the scene and Traylor was taken to Caldwell County Hospital where he was later flown by Air Evac to Deaconess in Evansville.
PRINCETON, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation. Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville. During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs. 41-year-old Joshua Habern was...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy