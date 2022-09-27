Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike Co at approximately 7:58 a.m. On Monday, September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 32 year old Wesley Childers of Draffin was operating a 2009 Thomas bus on Elkhorn Creek when his vehicle crossed the center line striking a 2008 GMC being operated by 26 year old Anthony Kirk of Williamson, WV. Kirk was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike Co Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Jason Merlo. KSP Detective Merlo was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO