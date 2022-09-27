Read full article on original website
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?
The US government is throwing billions of dollars at building a network of charging stations to help boost uptake of electric cars. But some advocates worry the charging spots will bypass the disadvantaged communities that have until now found electric vehicles well beyond their reach. In Indiana, the National Association...
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’
A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle
When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
The Verge
Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive
One of the perks of electric vehicle ownership is charging your car overnight while parked in your driveway at home. Electricity demand is usually low, so rates are fairly cheap, making it both convenient and affordable for many people. But that’s about to change as more people buy EVs and the demand for overnight charging begins to rise, according to a new study published today.
The electric vehicle boom depends on mining. Rivian's new chief sustainability officer is tasked with making it responsible.
Rivian hired Anisa Kamadoli Costa in April to lead its climate strategy, including responsible mining.
topgear.com
Mythbusting the world of EVs: are trip computers accurate?
Here's why you can trust your electric car's battery readout more than an ICE car. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The good news: electric cars almost always have an amazingly accurate trip computer and battery gauge. Petrol and diesel cars are congenital liars. A combustion car’s fuel gauge will stick cheerily on full for the first 100 miles. Then gravity gradually takes hold and the needle accelerates downward, finally taking a terrifying plunge from a quarter full to empty.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
Hertz Partners With BP For EV Charging
Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) , the car rental company, is partnering with oil company BP (BP) to create their own electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S. The charging infrastructure will be powered and operated by BP Pulse, which is BP’s EV charging business. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding and said they will open the EV charging stations to the general public as well as taxi and ride-sharing drivers.
Aviation International News
4Air To Offer Carbon Offsetting to ACA Members
The Air Charter Association (ACA) has partnered with 4Air to offer member companies sustainability support including carbon offsetting. The agreement between the two organizations enables members to immediately begin offsetting emissions. Specifically, ACA members will have four offsetting options that start at the entry level and can be expanded as...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center.
Allison Transmission announces the availability of hydrogen fuel cell and compressed natural gas (CNG) testing at its Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. As part of Allison’s goal to support the development and deployment of alternative fuel vehicles that reduce emissions, the company has completed the installation of two phases of hydrogen capabilities. Phase one provides the ability to safely detect and manage hydrogen gas or flames in the test cell. This same system is also capable of detection and management of CNG power plants. Phase two includes a low pressure, constant supply of hydrogen directly fed into the vehicle’s fuel cell, providing extended test runs while minimizing downtime for re-fueling. These testing capabilities represent Allison’s commitment to innovation and taking a leadership role in the development of alternative fuel options for the commercial vehicle industry. Allison recently collaborated with one of its OEM partners to successfully complete testing of the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle at the Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. Additional OEMs are scoping fuel cell vehicle testing projects for later this year. The facility now has the capabilities to support external customer test and validation programs for vehicles powered by every major propulsion type, including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell. The 60,000-square-foot facility is the only one of its kind in the Midwest, offering the ability to conduct year-round testing in one centralized location that can replicate the extreme environments to solidify dependable, reliable, repeatable, secure results. The capabilities of the facility move beyond powertrain innovation, enabling Allison and its partners to bring new, innovative, technology and vehicle systems to market faster and more efficiently. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com/veet.
techaiapp.com
Hertz and BP are teaming up to create a network of EV chargers in the US
Hertz and BP are joining forces to build a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers throughout the US (via Engadget). The initiative should help support Hertz’s growing fleet of EV vehicles, as the rental car company recently announced plans to purchase a total of over 300,000 EVs from Tesla, Polestar, and GM.
theevreport.com
Valmet Automotive completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production solar electric vehicle
Munich – Valmet Automotive has now at the Uusikaupunki car plant completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production vehicle for Lightyear, the Dutch high-tech company developing the world’s first solar electric vehicle. The pre-production series is a major step toward the start of production of the customer series of the Lightyear 0 model scheduled for late 2022.
todaysemobility.com
MAHLE's SCT electric motor
MAHLE is expecting a significant increase in the variety of drives in the commercial vehicle market. The technology group believes by the year 2035, about 30% of all commercial vehicles worldwide will be purely electric with batteries or fuel cells. MAHLE’s new SCT electric motor (Superior Continuous Torque) provides extremely high continuous power and is therefore especially suited to commercial vehicles. MAHLE newest systems solutions for battery electric drives, fuel cells and cleaner combustion engines can also be fueled with hydrogen. The Group offers modular thermal management systems with greater efficiency and clear cost advantages in all drive variants. MAHLE’s chargeBIG charging infrastructure solution can be experienced on test drives and at the trade fair’s Plug & Play Campus.
