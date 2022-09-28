Read full article on original website
Related
njbmagazine.com
$500K to Expand Small Business Exporting
The New Jersey Department of State’s Business Action Center (NJBAC) has been awarded $500,000 in federal funds for the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to support new-to-exporting food and beverage manufacturers in underserved business communities. Financial awards will be provided to companies on a first come, first served competitive...
njbmagazine.com
Provident Bank to Acquire Lakeland Bank
Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. have entered into a definitive $1.3 billion all-stock merger agreement, creating a preeminent super-community bank in the state, according to the two financial institutions. The merger of Provident Bank and Lakeland Bank will create a financial institution that will have more than $25 billion in assets and $20 billion in total deposits. It will also have approximately 4% of all bank deposits in New Jersey, which represents the second largest share of New Jersey bank deposits for institutions with less than $100 billion in assets.
njbmagazine.com
Choose New Jersey Opens Office in Ireland
Choose New Jersey, the state’s leading nonprofit economic development organization, today announced the official opening of an office in Ireland, making New Jersey the first U.S. state with an economic development office in the country. The Ireland office will be Choose New Jersey’s second office in Europe, following the...
njbmagazine.com
Making State Buildings More Energy Efficient Via BPU Training Program
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched its Energy Manager Training Program for state employees. Every state agency is required to have an Energy Manager to manage its energy use and costs. In addition, the Energy Manager is responsible for developing an energy plan for the agency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
njbmagazine.com
NJBIA Welcomes New Chief GA Officer
While transitions mean change, they can also provide new opportunities. At NJBIA, we are showing how a transition can be done seamlessly as we continue to be the strongest voice for New Jersey businesses. You may already be aware that Chrissy Buteas, our indefatigable chief government affairs officer for the...
Comments / 0