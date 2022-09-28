ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Giants#American Football
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) limited on Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Washington Commanders. Schultz returned to practice on Wednesday after a week of missed practices leading into last Sunday. The limited practice opens the door for a potential return against Washington on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Has Cowboys QB Cooper Rush put more pressure on Dak Prescott? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and LeSean McCoy discuss Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones' comments toward QB Cooper Rush. Jones was quoted saying Rush "has the makeup of a top QB." Jones' comments prompted many to wonder if Dak Prescott is under more pressure as he heals from injury. Cowboys face the Commanders in Week 4.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the NFC East in Week 3

Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice

Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times

Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Chargers' Keenan Allen: Exits Thursday's practice

Allen, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, left Thursday's practice with a trainer, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Allen, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his exit from Thursday's session is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Allen is unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would continue to see added WR opportunities for the Chargers in Week 4.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday

Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was visibly in pain when he walked off the field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again

Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday

Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant

Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday

Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice

Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Austin Seibert: Team sounds optimistic

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report

Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice

Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy