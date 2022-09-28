Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Irvin on the Cowboys' offensive philosophy moving forward
Michael Irvin joined Shan and RJ to discuss the Cowboys possibly leaning on the ground game moving forward, CeeDee Lamb’s redemption, how many wins it will take for Cooper Rush to supplant Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback, and much more.
Dallas Cowboys will stick with Cooper Rush-led run offense when Dak Prescott returns
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said run-based attack will remain when Dak Prescott returns: “I mean Tony and Zeke are featured players for us. I don’t see us changing.”
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) limited on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Washington Commanders. Schultz returned to practice on Wednesday after a week of missed practices leading into last Sunday. The limited practice opens the door for a potential return against Washington on Sunday.
Cowboys Practice: DeMarcus Lawrence Injury; Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
Says coach Mike McCarthy of testing the health of Cowboys starters Dalton Schultz and Jayron Kearse: "(Thursday) will be a big practice and the heaviest workload we have of the week."
FOX Sports
Has Cowboys QB Cooper Rush put more pressure on Dak Prescott? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and LeSean McCoy discuss Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones' comments toward QB Cooper Rush. Jones was quoted saying Rush "has the makeup of a top QB." Jones' comments prompted many to wonder if Dak Prescott is under more pressure as he heals from injury. Cowboys face the Commanders in Week 4.
Around the NFC East in Week 3
Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Exits Thursday's practice
Allen, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, left Thursday's practice with a trainer, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Allen, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his exit from Thursday's session is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Allen is unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would continue to see added WR opportunities for the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was visibly in pain when he walked off the field.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice
Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Lions' Austin Seibert: Team sounds optimistic
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
Comments / 0