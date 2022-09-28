ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trevor Noah Reckons Trump Has A Good Reason To Vote For Biden

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
 3 days ago
Trevor Noah thinks Donald Trump might like to consider voting for President Joe Biden in the next election.

“The Daily Show” host pointed out in Tuesday’s monologue that Trump had recently rejoined the Forbes 400 list of the nation’s richest people at No. 343. The former president had dropped off the list last year for the first time in 25 years.

“How ironic is it that Donald Trump is the only guy doing well in Joe Biden’s economy? He’s gonna end up running for president and then voting for Biden,” Noah quipped, adding in his best Trump impersonation: ”‘I made so much money under Joe Brandon. And this Trump guy was crazy. I heard he wanted bleach in his lungs. He’s crazy. I voted for Joe.’”

Watch more of Noah’s monologue below:

Laura Kelly
2d ago

Trevor needs to go back to South Africa. We don't find him remotely funny here.

