Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York KnicksAdrian HolmanNew York City, NY
Related
MLB
'Crazy' 8th spoils Crew's chance to gain Wild Card ground
MILWAUKEE -- Freddy Peralta’s voice wavered as he talked about the fastball which produced, if not the Brewers’ most crushing defeat this season, one that came mighty close. “It was a really important game for us,” said the Brewers right-hander, a starter on most nights but a high-leverage...
MLB
Kelly struggles in SF; 200 innings still in sight
SAN FRANCISCO -- “Payback” might be too strong a word for what the D-backs sought at Oracle Park on Friday night. Perhaps they merely wanted the satisfaction of winning their 10th game against the Giants to capture the season series after San Francisco won 17 of 19 meetings between the clubs last year.
MLB
Semien hits 2 of Rangers' 5 homers in loss to Seattle
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are counting on Jon Gray to be a top-of-the-rotation horse for years to come. And when he’s been healthy, the hard-throwing right-hander has largely been that this season. On Thursday night, Gray had a rare off night against the Mariners in T-Mobile Park that was...
MLB
'First step' complete: Resilient Rays punch ticket to postseason
HOUSTON -- The floor of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park was littered with corks from champagne bottles and caps from cans of Budweiser. In the center of the room, veteran outfielder David Peralta strapped on goggles and sprayed two bottles of bubbly at a time. Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Pete Fairbanks, among others, doused their unsuspecting teammates and coaches with beer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Phils' playoff path hits snag with Chicago sweep
CHICAGO -- The Phillies entered September in a good position to make their first postseason appearance since 2011. At the time, they were holding the second NL Wild Card and they were three games clear of the Brewers for a playoff spot. But a September losing skid has changed that...
MLB
Full count, 2 outs: How Raleigh lifted Mariners
SEATTLE -- It had to happen this way, in the most dramatic, euphoric, edge-of-your-seat thriller. The stakes of snapping the longest active playoff void in American professional sports demanded an emphatic ending to the drought that has weighed down this region for two decades. Diving into Cal Raleigh’s massive walk-off...
MLB
5 players outperforming their first-half selves
It happens every year: Star hitters get off to a slow start, and it seems like they're in for a lost season. A three-week slump in July might not draw a ton of attention, but early in the schedule, it stands out in a big way. The 2022 season was no exception, but April and May aren't always the final word.
MLB
Young A's inspired by playoff atmosphere: 'That's where I want to be'
SEATTLE -- Anticipating a raucous atmosphere playing in front of a sold-out crowd whose home team was on the verge of clinching its first playoff berth since 2001, A’s manager Mark Kotsay was curious as to how his young team would react. "This place is going to be loud,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Detmers dominates Rangers to cap strong rookie season
ANAHEIM -- It was a fitting end to a solid rookie season for Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, who had an eventful first full season in the Majors that saw him throw a no-hitter on May 10 and record an immaculate inning on July 31, threw six strong innings to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Detmers allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to finish his season with a 3.77 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings over 25 starts.
MLB
A grand first homer shows Proctor's promise
SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants called up Ford Proctor from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, they presented him with a fitting jersey number: 65. After making his Major League debut at Chase Field that night, Proctor became the 65th player used by the Giants this season, breaking the franchise record previously set in 2019. Manager Gabe Kapler attributed the roster churn to the organization’s desire to evaluate as many players as possible as it prepares to turn the page on a disappointing 2022 season.
MLB
Ryan caps breakout rookie season with Twins record
DETROIT -- Exactly a year ago, Joe Ryan’s spectacular month-long cameo in the big leagues to finish out the 2021 regular season came to a forgettable conclusion at the hands of these Tigers. Friday night at Comerica Park, he punched back in record-breaking fashion. Ryan entered his ‘22 finale...
MLB
'Locked in': Mariners' magic number is 1 after walk-off
SEATTLE -- It’s all down to one. With a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Rangers on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners are one win or one Orioles loss away from clinching their first postseason berth since 2001, meaning they could punch their ticket as soon as Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
No. 6 prospect Woods Richardson joins taxi squad
DETROIT -- Simeon Woods Richardson admits that he had thought about the absurdity of what his full last name would look like on the back of a Major League team’s jersey. It’s 16 characters long, pushing him decisively past the previous labyrinthine-last-name leader, former big league catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, for what’s believed to be the longest name on the back of a jersey in big league history.
MLB
Darvish gambit gets Padres no closer to Wild Card spot
SAN DIEGO -- In a deep San Diego rotation, Yu Darvish has emerged as the Padres’ ace this season, owner of a 3.10 ERA, in the midst of his best season in years -- maybe ever. Even when he’s not at his dominant best, Darvish almost always gives the Padres a chance to win, and he did that again on Friday night, notching his 23rd consecutive start of at least six innings.
MLB
Here are your All-Star picks for September
The Major League Baseball regular season is just about six months long, which allows us to break the season into six convenient chunks. Each of these chunks is equal, even if it doesn’t seem that way at the time. Throughout the year, we have put together an All-Star Team...
MLB
'We're here': Mariners clinch first postseason spot since 2001
SEATTLE -- For all the rain that this lush region of the country accumulates, more than any major U.S. city, there’s been a widespread drought here as equally insatiable as it is intangible. The Mariners, who on their best days can be the most coveted and beloved show in town, have longed to return to that elite stage, but the drought has weighed down those ambitions, especially as it lingered for two decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
The pair of brothers powering Team Brazil in Classic qualifier
Although they were briefly together in the Blue Jays system in 2017, brothers Tim and Christian Lopes haven't played baseball on the same team since their high school days back in Southern California. Until, well, this week ... when they both joined up with Team Brazil in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.
MLB
Otto making strides in push for Rangers' 2023 rotation
ANAHEIM -- Glenn Otto’s path to the Rangers’ rotation in 2023 won’t exactly be an easy one. The front office has been clear with its intentions to add more quality starting pitching to bolster the rotation in the coming years. But if this last week of the...
MLB
1 thing to watch in final week for each team
There is only one week left in the MLB regular season. One week! We are dangerously close to “stare out the window and wait until spring” season. Twelve teams get to go to the postseason next weekend. But 18 teams do not. Which means we’ve got to savor every second we’ve got … while we continue to look toward the future.
MLB
With clinch in sight, here are 4 keys for Rays
HOUSTON -- The Rays were six outs away from spraying champagne at Progressive Field on Thursday night. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and carried it into the eighth, getting close to starting a celebration that surely would have lasted throughout their flight to Houston. But the...
Comments / 0