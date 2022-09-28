Jimmy Butler's Hilarious Response When Asked If There Are 16 Players Better Than Him In The NBA: "Probably About 25 Of Them"

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Yardbarker
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
Yardbarker
Marcus Smart On Ime Udoka's Affair With The Female Staffer On The Celtics: "I Still Love Ime As A Person, As A Coach."
The Ime Udoka scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics organization leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics were seen as one of the favorites to win the championship next season but there is now turmoil behind the scenes and it remains to be seen how much this situation affects the players.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis After He Said He Is Ready To Have A Chip On His Shoulder This Season: "Anthony Davis To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Chip On Shoulder"
Being the number one overall pick comes with a lot of pressure. Anthony Davis was burdened with that pressure in the 2012 NBA Draft when he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. AD's stint with the Pelicans may have been full of individual excellence, but he could never lead them to a decent playoff run.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Confirms His Relationship With Kevin Garnett Wasn’t Good, He Is Happy Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Fixed The Problems They Had In The Past
Before the 2022-23 NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to improve their roster after their abysmal last season. In order to do that, the Purple and Gold have seemingly recruited a lot of guards to the roster. So much so that there are still...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says If Russell Westbrook Remains A Laker, He Won't Ever Be Bad As He Was Last Season
The whole summer has been full of rumors about Russell Westbrook's departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After the former NBA MVP failed to impress fans and the organization last season, it seemed like almost a done deal that he would be traded from the team. However, even after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis drops bombshell injury revelation from last season
2021-22 was not a great season for Anthony Davis, playing in just 40 games due to health problems . At training camp on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he was dealing with another injury that had been bothering him since January. Via Mike Trudell:. “A lot of...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019
LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Did Derrick Rose throw subtle jab at Knicks star Julius Randle?
The New York Knicks are heading into something of an important NBA season. Two years ago this group made the playoffs as a No. 4 seed. Last season, they failed to match that – much less exceed it. One big reason for New York’s struggles was the regression of...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers 'Expected' To Target Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Myles Turner And Jerami Grant Next Summer
The 2022-23 NBA season could be a good one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they entered this campaign with fresh hopes following an entertaining offseason. However, it seems like the moves they made this summer aren't enough to bother the competition in the Western Conference. With Anthony Davis claiming...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reveals His All-Time Lakers Starting Five, Surprisingly Excluding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar From The List
LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers was big news when it happened, this generation's greatest player joined one of the most storied franchises in history. This match was always expected to succeed, and so it did, with the Lakers winning the NBA championship in 2020 and LeBron James securing his 4th Finals MVP in the process.
Yardbarker
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Has Asked Him To Be The Lakers' No. 1 Option Next Season: "I’m Ready To Do That.”
The upcoming 2022-23 NBA season will bring a lot of challenges to the Los Angeles Lakers, who missed the play-in tournament last campaign after looking like championship favorites in the offseason. They couldn't click and were heavily criticized by their fans for their performances. Now, the Lakers are ready to...
Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
Comments / 0