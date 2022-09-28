Read full article on original website
Did you hear …?
“Nothing beats a good conversation over a cup of coffee.” That’s the motto of the Monroe Police Department’s effort to open a stronger line of communication with the community. Residents can meet town officers for informal conversations on matters they’re interested in at Last Drop Coffee Shop,...
Pepper Street: Kellogg details work to be done over next 2 weeks
MONROE, CT — First Selectman Ken Kellogg recently gave an update to the Town Council on the Pepper Street reconstruction project. “I’m happy with the progress that’s been made,” he said Friday. “Our overarching goal is to get this project completed.”. Kellogg said significant progress...
Monroe Women’s Club’s October schedule starts with a Halloween costume fundraiser
MONROE, CT — The following is the October schedule of Monroe Women’s Club’s events and fundraisers, which assist in the nonprofit’s many contributions to the town. The Monroe Women’s Club is hosting a Night of Magic with Magician Bill Hoagland at Monroe Social, 494 Main Street in Monroe, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. The event consists of a Buffet Dinner with Strolling Magic and a Magic Show in Monroe Social’s Party Room.
Masuk girls volleyball aces New Fairfield, outlasts New Milford
The Masuk girls volleyball team picked up a couple of important SWC wins against New Fairfield and New Milford this week. Masuk travelled to New Fairfield on Tuesday and handed the host Rebels a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-15) defeat. Masuk dominated the service line with 18 aces. Seniors Jenna Dattilo and Rose Kealey, along with junior Sammy Sullivan, each dealt out four aces.
Masuk field hockey team for cancer awareness Friday
MONROE, CT — For the past nine years Masuk Field Hockey has been conducting a Cancer Awareness game to raise money for various organizations, local hospitals and local hospice centers. This year’s event is Friday, Sept. 30, when Masuk hosts Brookfield at 5:30 p.m. Last year, the Panthers...
