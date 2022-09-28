ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Stu Allan: Dance music DJ pioneer dies aged 60

DJ Stu Allan, hailed as a "visionary force in the world of hip-hop, dance and rave", has died at the age of 60. Allan, who championed the burgeoning genres in the 1980s and 90s, had been receiving treatment for cancer. His manager said while they were "so sad... we are...
The Associated Press

Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’

“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
American Songwriter

Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”

Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
DoYouRemember?

Brian Wilson Calls Beach Boys Music “One Big Song”

When you hear the Beach Boys, the name probably conjures to mind tunes like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfer Girl,” and “Surfin U.S.A.” They are a rock band that explores themes of adolescence while incorporating psychedelia with strong harmonies that have become their calling card. Looking at much of the band’s music, founding member Brian Wilson says the Beach Boys had been doing the same song for a while.
Pitchfork

Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s

We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
xpn.org

Knifeplay trudges through dystopia in “Ryan Song” video

“Ryan Song” is the final single leading up to the release of Animal Drowning via Topshelf Records. Knifeplay’s final single ahead of their new album is out today. “Ryan Song” follows the bleak but beautiful tone of their previously released singles, and promises a record that reveals beauty in unlikely places, like stillness and apathy or worse, extravagant collapse and decay.
Guitar World Magazine

Taylor revamps two 500 Series acoustics with an all-new tonewood: Urban Ironbark

The responsibly sourced wood – described by Taylor as “highly dynamic” with “piano-like fidelity” – comes from red ironbark trees located in urban areas nearing the end of their natural lifecycle. Taylor has revamped its 500 Series of acoustic guitars, outfitting two models with...
Time Out Global

Pink Floyd will light up Battersea Power Station again tonight

Last week, Pink Floyd teased fans with a social media post showing a picture of Battersea Power Station. This sparked rumours that Algie the Pig, from the original 1977 ‘Animals’ album artwork, could be making his grand aerial return. We now know that sadly Algie won’t be making an appearance, but the band will light up the power station with an epic projection tonight (Thursday September 29), from 8pm to 11pm.
Noisecreep

The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart

Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
thebrag.com

Listen to Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ haunting ‘Blonde’ soundtrack

Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s new Marilyn Monroe film, is proving to be rather contentious, but much less controversial is Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ score for it. Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalised account of the legendary star’s life, Blonde is now out on Netflix, but reviews have been polarising, while Dominik participated in an interview that social media has been tearing to shreds.
CBS News

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
LOS ANGELES, CA

