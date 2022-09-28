Read full article on original website
BBC
Stu Allan: Dance music DJ pioneer dies aged 60
DJ Stu Allan, hailed as a "visionary force in the world of hip-hop, dance and rave", has died at the age of 60. Allan, who championed the burgeoning genres in the 1980s and 90s, had been receiving treatment for cancer. His manager said while they were "so sad... we are...
Guitar World Magazine
From avant-jazz mini-symphonies to cabaret-tinged stadium-rock: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Close out September with the best in new guitar-driven music from Polyphia and Steve Vai, Drowning Pool, Paramore, Jakub Zytecki, Arctic Monkeys, Disturbed, Eliza McLamb, Djo and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we...
Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’
“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”
Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
Brian Wilson Calls Beach Boys Music “One Big Song”
When you hear the Beach Boys, the name probably conjures to mind tunes like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfer Girl,” and “Surfin U.S.A.” They are a rock band that explores themes of adolescence while incorporating psychedelia with strong harmonies that have become their calling card. Looking at much of the band’s music, founding member Brian Wilson says the Beach Boys had been doing the same song for a while.
BBC
Coolio: Michelle Pfeiffer and Snoop Dogg lead tributes to Gangsta's Paradise rapper
Stars including Michelle Pfeiffer and Snoop Dogg have been paying tribute to the US rapper Coolio who has died at the age of 59. He was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend's LA house, his manager Jarez Posey told US media. Coolio, whose real name is Artis...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye
What do you do when you break up with someone (especially in an ugly way)? When they become somebody, yes, that you “used to know”?. Do you distance yourself? Probably. Do you ignore them? Maybe. Do you forget their very existence because they’re the worst person on Earth? Ha!
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
xpn.org
Knifeplay trudges through dystopia in “Ryan Song” video
“Ryan Song” is the final single leading up to the release of Animal Drowning via Topshelf Records. Knifeplay’s final single ahead of their new album is out today. “Ryan Song” follows the bleak but beautiful tone of their previously released singles, and promises a record that reveals beauty in unlikely places, like stillness and apathy or worse, extravagant collapse and decay.
Guitar World Magazine
Taylor revamps two 500 Series acoustics with an all-new tonewood: Urban Ironbark
The responsibly sourced wood – described by Taylor as “highly dynamic” with “piano-like fidelity” – comes from red ironbark trees located in urban areas nearing the end of their natural lifecycle. Taylor has revamped its 500 Series of acoustic guitars, outfitting two models with...
Weyes Blood Haunts with Twisted New Video ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’
Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood, announced her new album in early September, sharing a glimpse of the project by dropping the ghostly tune “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” Now, the singer has an equally eery music video to accompany it. Upon the album’s...
Time Out Global
Pink Floyd will light up Battersea Power Station again tonight
Last week, Pink Floyd teased fans with a social media post showing a picture of Battersea Power Station. This sparked rumours that Algie the Pig, from the original 1977 ‘Animals’ album artwork, could be making his grand aerial return. We now know that sadly Algie won’t be making an appearance, but the band will light up the power station with an epic projection tonight (Thursday September 29), from 8pm to 11pm.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
thebrag.com
Listen to Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ haunting ‘Blonde’ soundtrack
Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s new Marilyn Monroe film, is proving to be rather contentious, but much less controversial is Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ score for it. Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalised account of the legendary star’s life, Blonde is now out on Netflix, but reviews have been polarising, while Dominik participated in an interview that social media has been tearing to shreds.
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
withguitars.com
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
