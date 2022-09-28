Read full article on original website
King Shaka - Additional Cast Press Release
LOS ANGELES – September 29, 2022 –SHOWTIME announced today that Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight) and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina -The Tina Turner Musical) will star, and Tony Kgoroge (Invictus), Sindi Dlatu (The River) and Bahle Hadebe (Bone of My Bones) will guest star in the highly anticipated new series KING SHAKA, an epic drama centered around one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to legendary king. The CBS Studios production will shoot in the historic KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Africa province, the birthplace of King Shaka, and will be fully shot in South Africa. The series is produced with Propagate and Hill District Media and will debut on SHOWTIME in 2023.
911: Lone Star - Season 4 - Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside and Amanda Schull Join Cast
Neal McDonough (The Flash), D.B. Woodside (Lucifer) and Amanda Schull (Suits) are set for key recurring roles opposite Rob Lowe on the fourth season of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. McDonough plays Sgt. Ty O’Brien, a hard-assed police sergeant who we met last season when he butted heads with Owen...
Kung Fu - Episode 3.03 - The Compass - Press Release
“The Compass” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) NICKY TRAVELS TO THAILAND — After learning that Henry (Eddie Liu) is a person of interest in a heist gone wrong, Nicky (Olivia Liang) travels to Thailand to help him — a move that forces them to confront their unresolved issues. When Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) needs help reorganizing at Harmony Dumplings, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Althea (Shannon Dang) team up to help. Elsewhere, Ryan (Jon Prasida) gets some relationship advice from an unlikely source. Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#303). Original airdate 10/19/2022.
Power Book II: Ghost - Renewed for a 4th Season?
Looks like Starz have renewed Power Book II: Ghost for a 4th Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start January 2023. We'll post official confirmation when Starz makes the announcement.
Stargirl - Episode 3.07 - Infinity Inc, Part One - Press Release
“Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) OPERATION BLACKOUT BOMB — After Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery on The Gambler’s laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that effects the entire town of Blue Valley. Elsewhere, Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) returns to the fold seeking help from Courtney (Brec Bassinger). Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano and Alkoya Brunson also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#307). Original airdate 10/19/2022.
Home Economics - Episode 3.03 - Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery - Press Release
“Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” – With a house full of Hayworths, nothing is off limits for discussion – including Tom and Marina’s lives in, and out, of the bedroom. Connor’s patience as host is running thin so as a thank you, Sarah and Denise strategize a creative way to show their appreciation on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Recruit - First Look Promotional Photos, Press Release + Release Date
THE RECRUIT centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.
Untitled Mike O’Malley Comedy - Ordered to Series by NBC - Starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison & Abigail Spencer
Studio: Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. NW/EP: Tom Werner, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, George Geyer. T: Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Finn Sweeney, Sofia Capanna. Logline: After an amicable divorce, Jim and Julia decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while...
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.04 - Koala - Promotional Photos + Press Release
THE CSI TEAM INVESTIGATES AFTER THREE MASKED ASSAILANTS MURDER AN ENTIRE FAMILY IN THEIR HOME, ON THE CBS ORIGINAL SERIES “CSI: VEGAS,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20. Episode Written By “CSI” Franchise Creator Anthony E. Zuiker. Katie Stevens Reprises Role as “Lindsey Willows”. “Koala” – When three...
The Winchesters - Episode 1.02 - Teach Your Children Well - Press Release
“Teach Your Children Well” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV) FAMILY MATTERS – John (Drake Rodger) and Millie (Bianca Kajlich) are on different pages about his new interest in hunting and Ada (Demetria McKinney) tries to bridge the gap. Mary (Meg Donnelly) follows a trail from her father that points to the disappearance of a teenage boy in Topeka. Meanwhile, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) has a heart to heart with Mary as Latika (Nida Khurshid) dives into her books to identify the monster. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson & David H. Goodman (#102). Original Airdate 10/18/2022.
Reboot - Girlfriends - Review: This Is Not Network Television
One thing Reboot has managed to do just four episodes in is first and foremost cement itself as an ensemble comedy. This cast has so much chemistry together that I cannot get enough of the "writers room" scenes. What could have easily faltered in the hands of a lesser charismatic...
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.04 - Primal Fear - Promotional Photos + Press Release
WHEN A NAVY SAILOR WASHES UP DEAD IN A SACRED, FORBIDDEN KAPU SITE, THE NCIS TEAM BRINGS CGIS SPECIAL AGENT PIKE TO HELP UNMASK THE MYSTERY AND CATCH A POSSIBLE SERIAL KILLER ON THE ISLAND, ON “NCIS: HAWAI’I,” MONDAY, OCT. 10. LeVar Burton Returns to Direct. “Primal...
Jack Ryan - Season 3 - Press Release + Release Date
CULVER CITY, California—September 28, 2022—Jack is back! The highly anticipated third season of action-packed series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, is premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21. All eight episodes of the global hit will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
So Help Me Todd - Episode 1.03 - Second Second Chance - Press Release
WHEN TODD REUNITES WITH A CHILDHOOD FRIEND WITH A CHECKERED PAST, HE CONVINCES MARGARET TO REPRESENT HIM IN A MINOR LEGAL CASE, ON “SO HELP ME TODD,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13. “Second Second Chance” – When Todd reunites with a childhood friend with a checkered past, he convinces Margaret to represent him in a minor legal case, on the new CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Oct. 13 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Walker - Episode 3.03 - Rubber Meets the Road - Press Release
HEADED FOR A FALL – Time is pushing forward but Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is stuck trying to convince everyone, including himself that he has moved on from the hell of captivity. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) comes clean to her dad about how she has been feeling and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) shares with Liam (Keegan Allen) a way to work through his trauma. April Winney directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#303).
