ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

This Y Combinator-backed fintech provides loans to small businesses in Africa. Check out the 10-slide pitch deck Numida used to raise $12.3 million.

By Callum Burroughs
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ebO8_0iD9hV6G00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qglky_0iD9hV6G00
Numida cofounders Catherine Denis, Ben Best, and Mina Shahid.

Numida

  • Y Combinator-backed Numida has raised $12.3 million in debt and equity funding.
  • The fintech startup, founded in 2015, provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses in Uganda.
  • The startup's new funding round was led by Serena Williams' Serena Ventures.

Numida, a Ugandan fintech that offers credit to small businesses, has raised $12.3 million in new funding.

The startup, which was founded by three Canadian Y Combinator graduates in 2015, wants to expand access to working capital for businesses across Africa. Numida believes there are 20 million small and micro businesses lacking working capital, an opportunity it values at around $5 billion.

"Our initial process was simple: How do we provide the best form of working capital to excluded people?" Mina Shahid, Numida's CEO and cofounder told Insider.

"It's important because these people have been forgotten by traditional financial services and the major challenge for economic development is financing for businesses."

Shahid cofounded the business alongside Catherine Denis and Ben Best. The trio worked in Sub-Saharan Africa for a number of years prior to setting up Numida. Much of the challenge comes from a lack of a centralized credit scoring system but also a general lack of documentation with transactions often done in cash, they said.

Numida's platform offers loans of between $100 to $5,000 via its mobile app with its proprietary tech used to make credit scoring decisions.

"It's been a fascinating experience building a tech product for people who have never used a computer before," Shahid said. "Everyone can understand an interface in the valley but we've had to unlearn what a user interface is and have spent a lot of time on improving our UX and customer journey."

Serena Williams' fund Serena Ventures is leading a $7.3 million portion of equity funding alongside Breega, 4Di Capital, Launch Africa, Soma Capital,  Y Combinator, and MFS Africa. The rest of the funding comes in the form of $5 million in debt from Lendable Asset Management.

Numida claims to have advanced more than $20 million in funding since April 2021 and is growing its team to cater for future growth. The company's teams are split between Kampala, Uganda, and various remote locations on the west coast of the US. Funding will go towards further hiring on Numida's product development team in Uganda alongside a CFO and potentially a head of credit risk, Shahid said.

Further expansion into another African market like Nigeria, Ghana, Egyptian, or Kenya is also under consideration.

Check out Numida's 10-slide pitch deck below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dt9K_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sphc_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLRGt_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj6KZ_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmTxT_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugSqq_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzVbg_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYybD_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aePLx_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qKwy_0iD9hV6G00

Numida

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform

One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

500 Global’s take on the rising competition among startup accelerators

The new 500 fund has a strategy similar to Y Combinator’s continuity fund, which exists for growth-stage investments and contrasts with Techstars, which recently closed an $8 million pre-seed fund for startups too early for even its own accelerator. This repositioning of 500 Global’s brand and priorities sets a...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

‘Ownership is the New Drip’: FinTech Founder Raises $4.4 Million in Seed Funding

Companies are creating new avenues in pop culture that’ll give upcoming generations creative opportunities to achieve financial stability. Luke Bailey, Neon Money Club founder and CEO, launched a fintech company alongside Jacki Liao to present the digital generation a new approach to investing and financial growth. The company pushes the philosophy that “ownership is the new drip” by teaching the modern-day generation the value of owning the things they love to buy.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
protocol.com

Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers

Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Tech#Y Combinator#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Canadian#Sub Saharan#Wi
CNBC

The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS
pymnts

Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Open New Markets for SMBs

Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

HSBC invests in Singapore’s customer intelligence and risk assessment startup

Founded in June 2019, Bizbaz offers its proprietary customer intelligence and risk management solutions to banks, insurance companies and fintech startups. The startup has attracted nearly 20 people with backgrounds in behavioral science, health tech, AI and data. “The problem we’re trying to solve is to empower and enable, whether...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Fintech
fintechnexus.com

Chilean fintech Xepelin obtained $140 million to expand its operations in Mexico

Xepelin, the Chilean fintech that provides financial services for small and medium-sized companies, announced that global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs had provided it with a $140 million asset-backed securities credit line. The proceeds will fuel Xapelin’s expansion in Mexico, where the company seeks to become a B2B payments market...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

How I decided to leave the US and pursue a tech career in Europe

A native New Yorker, Melissa Di Donato made a life-changing decision back in 2005 when she packed up for Europe to further her career in technology. Then with IBM, she made London her new home base. Today, Di Donato is CEO of Germany’s Suse, now a 30-year-old, open-source enterprise software...
BUSINESS
daystech.org

The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day • TechCrunch

The occasion comes simply weeks after Y Combinator had its bi-annual Demo Day, its first since transferring operations again to in-person. 500 Global, formerly branded under 500 Startups, has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to again early-stage founders with cash and recommendation in alternate for fairness. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, whereas 500 Global has backed greater than 2,800 founders, in line with every establishment’s web sites. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator applications, much like Techstars, with concentrate on areas like Aichi, Japan, Cambodia, and Alberta, Canada.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Visa, Square Deliver Faster Transfers to Canadian Businesses

Visa (NYSE: V), one of the world’s leaders in digital payments, has announced its participation in the Canadian expansion of instant transfers, Square‘s solution for rapid merchant settlement. Square’s instant transfers are “enabled by Visa Direct, a VisaNet processing capability helping transform global money movement and enables real-time...
SMALL BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

640K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy