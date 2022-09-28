Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
US News and World Report
Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
US News and World Report
Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Executives Reassure Investors After CDS Spike, Financial Times Reports
(Reuters) - Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend reassuring large clients, counterparties and investors about its liquidity and capital position, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters. Executives made the calls after spreads Credit Suisse credit...
US News and World Report
Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
US News and World Report
Suspected Chinese Hackers Tampered With Widely Used Customer Chat Program -Researchers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a "supply chain compromise" made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds. U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said in a blog post it had discovered malicious software being...
With 52% of Brazil votes counted, Bolsonaro has slight lead
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — With 52% of the votes counted, far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is slightly leading former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential election. Bolsonaro has 46.3% support compared to 44.9% for da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party. Six other...
Brazil counting votes in historic presidential race
Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has trailed in recent polling, but he cast doubt on the validity of the polls.
Khashoggi’s former editor says anniversary of death ‘particularly painful’ this year
The Washington Post journalist who was Jamal Khashoggi’s editor when he was killed four years ago Sunday said this year’s anniversary was “particularly painful” given recent developments, such as President Biden paying a visit to the crown price suspected of ordering Khoshoggi’s murder. “I live...
US News and World Report
Russian Parliament to Consider Legal Steps to Absorb Ukrainian Regions
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament will consider on Monday bills and ratification treaties to absorb four Ukrainian regions, RIA Novosti news agency cited the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, as saying on Sunday. President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swathe of Ukraine in a...
US News and World Report
EU Leaders to Discuss Next Steps on Energy, Ukraine
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU country leaders will discuss how to step up support for Ukraine and their joint next steps to tame soaring energy prices when they meet on Friday. In a meeting invitation letter to EU leaders published on Sunday, European Council President Charles Michel called for a firm EU response to recent developments, including Russia declaring the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Friday.
US News and World Report
Britain to Acquire Two Specialist Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure
BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday, following leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe. European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but...
US News and World Report
Bosnia's Peace Envoy Imposes Changes to Election Law
SARAJEVO, (Reuters) - Bosnia's international peace overseer imposed changes to the election law aimed to prevent blockades of a regional government after polls closed in presidential and parliamentary vote on Sunday. Former German politician Christian Schmidt, who has vast powers as international High Representative in Bosnia, acted to enable a...
US News and World Report
UK Cabinet Was Not Informed of Plans to Scrap Top Rate of Tax, Truss Says
BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Sunday her cabinet of top ministers was not informed in advance that the government planned to abolish the top rate of tax, adding it was a decision taken by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng. The government sparked turmoil in financial...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Its Forces Destroy Seven Artillery Depots in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk. It said the guidance radar for a S-300 air defence missile system had also been destroyed near Nova Kaluha in the Kherson...
US News and World Report
EU Edges Towards More Sanctions on Russia
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries on Friday edged towards agreeing what would be the bloc's eighth round of sanctions against Russia for waging war against Ukraine, diplomatic sources told Reuters. The EU executive earlier this week recommended that the bloc imposes more trade curbs and individual blacklistings, and moves towards...
US News and World Report
Turkey Says It 'Neutralised' 30 PKK Members in Iraq, Syria
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey said on Sunday it had "neutralised", the term its defence ministry usually employs for killed, some 30 members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in separate cross-border operations in Iraq and Syria. The defence ministry said the strikes involved 23 PKK members in a air raid...
US News and World Report
U.N. Ship to Deliver Ukrainian Wheat to Somalia -Ministry
KYIV (Reuters) - A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan under...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Troops Closing in on Key Russian-Held Stronghold of Lyman
LONDON (Reuters) -Ukrainian troops have captured two villages that lie very close to the eastern Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman, officials said on Friday, in the clearest sign yet the town could soon fall. Lyman, in the Donetsk region, has served for months as a logistics and transport hub anchoring Russian...
US News and World Report
White House's Sullivan Meets Ukraine's Yermak in Istanbul, Pledges U.S. Support
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, in Istanbul on Sunday and pledged Washington's steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House said. The two discussed the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and Ukraine's...
