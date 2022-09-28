ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Explosions Heard, Power Out in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Three explosions were heard, then electricity cut out on Tuesday in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, a Reuters witness reported. "There are no lights in some parts of the city. Information about casualties is being specified," Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said in his Telegram channel. He also reported a fourth attack.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Slovakia#Russia#The Financial Times
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Ukraine Foils Russian Attempt at Bridge, Strikes Enemy Barge: Military

A Russian military barge has been destroyed, while an attempt to restore a crossing over the Dnipro River has been thwarted, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine's Operational Command South (OCS) said in a Facebook post on Monday that the military had dashed Russian hopes "of establishing a connection between the banks" of the Dnipro by attacking the barge and stopping "attempts of the occupiers to restore the carrying capacity of the bridge in Nova Kakhovka," which is located in Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted and destroyed bridges over the river in recent months, cutting off a crucial supply path for the Russian military.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
US News and World Report

Russia Says Nord Stream Leaks Occurred in Zone Controlled by U.S. Intelligence

(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of U.S. intelligence agencies. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin broadcast that Washington...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Italy's Election Result Is Cause for Concern, Dutch PM Says

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The election victory of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is cause for concern over developments in Italy, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday. "Italy of course is a cause for concern. Parties in this coalition have said and done things that should make...
POLITICS
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Blasts Occurred Near Nord Stream Gas Leaks, Seismologist Tells SVT

OSLO (Reuters) - Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden on Monday registered powerful blasts in the areas of the Nord Stream gas leaks, Sweden's National Seismology Centre (SNSN) at the Uppsala University told public broadcaster SVT on Tuesday. "There is no doubt that these were explosions," SNSN seismologist Bjorn Lund told...
EARTH SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Denounces Russian-Staged Votes; Says There Will Be Good News From the Front

(Reuters) - President Volodynyr Zelenskiy issued a fresh denunciation on Tuesday of Russian-staged votes in occupied parts of Ukraine approving proposals to become part of Russia, saying they were a "farce" and could never be described as legitimate referendums. "This farce in the occupied territories cannot even be called an...
POLITICS
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Continues To Rack Up Small Gains

Bigger battles are looming in Donbas, where Ukraine hopes to continue its string of victories and Russia hopes to blunt that momentum. As Russia continues to struggle with widespread negative reactions to President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine, the war, now 215 days old, rages on.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Czechs to renew border checks amid new migrant wave

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has decided to renew checks at its border with Slovakia amid a new wave of migration. The new measure becomes effective on Thursday at 27 border crossings between the two European Union countries that belong to Europe’s visa-free Schengen zone and will last for at least 10 days. A total of 560 police and customs officers will be deployed to carry out the checks. People will be banned from crossing the border at any other place on the 251-kilometer (155-mile) border. There are exceptions for farmers, foresters and fishermen working at the border areas. Slovakia’s government said Tuesday it has accepted the Czech decision but wants to discuss the issue at the EU level.
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy