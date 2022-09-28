ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
US News and World Report

Russia Says Nord Stream Leaks Occurred in Zone Controlled by U.S. Intelligence

(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of U.S. intelligence agencies. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin broadcast that Washington...
US News and World Report

What Is Known So Far About the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks

LONDON (Reuters) - Three unexplained gas leaks detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany have prompted the European Union and Russia to point at sabotage. Here is a breakdown of what is known so far:. WHAT HAPPENED?. The operator of the Nord Stream 2...
US News and World Report

Machinists Union Strikes Improved Tentative Deal With U.S. Railroads

(Reuters) -A union representing machinists, mechanics and maintenance personnel said on Tuesday that it has reached an improved tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads. The agreement, that covers 4,900 members, will now be put for a vote by members, a division of International Association of...
TechCrunch

AmazeVR wants to scale its virtual concert platform with $17M funding

Like other industries, the entertainment sector was affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Many music artists had to cancel or push back their live events during the pandemic. Some artists and music agencies have shifted to virtual or online concerts to compensate for those canceled events. AmazeVR is betting that virtual shows, which have become popular among artists and fans since the pandemic, are going to take over the entertainment industry.
CNET

Twitter Shareholders Appear to Approve $44 Billion Musk Deal

Twitter shareholders on Tuesday appeared to approve a deal with billionaire Elon Musk, who signed an agreement in the spring to buy the social network for $44 billion. Musk is now trying to back out of the deal, but Twitter shareholders seem to have said they want it to go forward.
US News and World Report

CEO Blume Hails 'Historic Moment' as Porsche AG Lists on Frankfurt Exchange

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche AG Chief Executive Oliver Blume rang the bell and hugged colleagues on what he called the "historic moment" of the luxury car brand listing on Thursday after Germany's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more than 25 years. Porsche Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke added that...
thecoinrise.com

Three Crypto Billionaires Withdrawn From the Forbes 400 List

Ongoing crypto winter which has been for a couple of months now has eventually eliminated three crypto billionaires from the Forbes 400 2022 list for Americans. The three affected crypto billionaires are Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, Geminin founders, the Winklevoss twins, and Stellar Chief Technology Officer Jed McCaleb. The other...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
The Associated Press

Cadmatic Acquires Italian Engineering Software Company CLA

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The acquisition is a further step in fulfilling Cadmatic’s strong growth strategy, which sees the company more than tripling its size in coming years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005546/en/ Jukka Rantala (left) and Gian Mario Tagliarett (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
cryptoglobe.com

How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase

Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
The Associated Press

Nexo Acquires Stake in US Bank

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Nexo, the world’s leading regulated institution for digital assets with $4 billion in assets under management, announces the acquisition of a stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven) and its federally chartered Summit National Bank, in an industry-changing transaction that expands Nexo’s footprint in the US even further and will greatly enhance both institutions’ respective offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005623/en/ Nexo has acquired a stake in Summit National Bank, which is reinventing itself as a modern digital FinTech. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk

Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA

AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
