Don't Worry Darling Reviews Are Here, And Florence Pugh's Performance Shines Amid The Tepid Reactions
The reviews are in for Don't Worry Darling, and we've heard about the on-set rumors, but what about the movie itself?
KiKi Layne says she and 'Don't Worry Darling' co-star were cut from 'most of the movie'
KiKi Layne may not appear much in "Don't Worry Darling," but the actress says the experience wasn't a total bust.
Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour
“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘Batgirl’
Batgirl star Leslie Grace shared a video on her TikTok that featured behind-the-scenes clips from the scrapped DC film. The 15-second video opens on a shot of the actress with her smeared Batgirl makeup on, includes clips of her practicing her fight scenes and stunts and goofing around on the set of the project, alongside her cast and crew. More from The Hollywood ReporterHBO Max and Discovery+ Are "Not Perfect Right Now," Says Warner Bros. Discovery CFOWarner Bros. Discovery CFO: 'Batgirl' Shutdown Coverage Was "Blown Out of Proportion" to Its Business ImpactDC Chief Search Continues as Dan Lin No Longer...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: PR Fiasco Be Damned, Olivia Wilde’s Movie Could Set Box Office Precedents
Olivia Wilde’s 1950s suburban drama “Don’t Worry Darling” (WBD) took in a combined $3.1 between Monday IMAX screenings and Thursday shows starting at 4 p.m. These early results buttress expectations that the film likely exceeds $20 million for the weekend (including these totals). Warners gave $17 million as its pre-release projection. WBD didn’t provide a breakdown between the two days, but similar cases have shown the wider Thursday shows usually account for two thirds or more of the gross. If so, that would suggest at least $2 million Thursday. One-day previews for “The Woman King” (Sony) resulted in a $1.7 million...
Awful Announcing
Matthew McConaughey soccer movie ‘Dallas Sting’ scrapped over ‘disturbing allegations’
A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
Movie review: Potential of “Don’t Worry Darling” outshines reality
From left to right: Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Sydney Chandler relax poolside in the mysterious utopia of “Don’t Worry Darling.”Credit: Merrick Morton/Warner Bros. Pictures via TNS.
From Susan Sarandon to Hilary Swank, Oscar Winners Are Flocking to Network TV Again
Does it count as a “golden age” if it’s kind of a bummer? Because if so, we are definitely in a golden age of Oscar-winning performers headlining network TV shows, a trend that flies in the face of both historical and modern-day trends in the entertainment industry. Yet here we are in a moment where three actresses who collectively hold four Academy Awards for their acting prowess are not only debuting on television, but on network television, which has long since ceded the terrain of prestige — first to cable, and then to streaming.
Nick Kroll Takes Credit for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama on ‘Fallon’: ‘I’m the Puppeteer’
Don’t Worry Darling has been plagued by a deluge of off-screen drama, but Jimmy Fallon has finally gotten to the bottom of it. In an interview on The Late Show, the film’s co-star Nick Kroll claimed credit for the film’s chaotic debut. “So, if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s like a thriller,” Kroll explained of the movie, which was No. 1 at the box office over the weekend. “And I think the less you know about the movie going in the better, so that when you’re watching it it’s all new and surprising. So I decided, ‘Let’s create a...
40 Don't Worry Darling Crew Members Dispute On-Set Drama Rumors
Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. Don't worry Olivia Wilde, your crew has your back. Amid all the drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling, forty members of the film's production team have signed a statement slamming allegations of a tense work environment, which included the claim that Olivia and Florence Pugh got into a "screaming match" while on set.
Netflix Acquires Team Downey’s Robert Downey Sr. Documentary ‘Sr.’ With Plans for an Oscar Push This Season (Exclusive)
Sr., a documentary feature about the maverick independent filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. that was directed by Chris Smith (Fyre) and counts Robert Downey Jr. among its producers, has been acquired by Netflix and will receive a full-fledged Oscar push from the streamer this season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Downey Jr., who attended the film’s world premiere earlier this month at the Telluride Film Festival (where THR reviewed it as “unique and affecting”), intends to hit the campaign trail on behalf of the project about his father (who died at 85 in July 2021), which will drop on the streamer before...
Marvel’s Blade reboot loses director a month before filming
Bassam Tariq is no longer directing the vampire movie
Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for ‘Deadpool 3’
Hugh Jackman is coming out of retirement as Wolverine. The actor will return to his signature X-Men role in the upcoming Deadpool 3, star Ryan Reynolds announced Tuesday on Twitter. Reynolds also announced that the film will open Sept. 6, 2024. Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, the film that turned him into a global star. After 17 years and nine films (counting several cameos), Jackman officially retired from the role to much fanfare with 2017’s Logan, in which the adamantium clawed mutant was killed off. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including 'Bardo,'...
Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Kevin Bacon has signed up for a role in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley."
