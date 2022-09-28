Read full article on original website
Related
one37pm.com
1/1 Artist Spotlight: Samuel Gray
ONE37pm's 1/1 Artist Spotlight is a series that focuses on giving love to 1 of 1 NFT Artists. Whether they're from the traditional art world or just got started in art through web3, we want to highlight and help you get to know those who are up and coming. A...
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
thesource.com
Tee Grizzley Announces New Project ‘Chapters of the Trenches,’ Drops “Ms. Evans 1” Video
Tee Grizzley announces his new project, Chapters of The Trenches, due out on October 14. He also released the “Ms. Evans 1” video, which was directed by Keemotion. The narrative of “Ms. Evans 1” exemplifies Tee Grizzley’s unrivaled talent for storytelling and creating a vibrant universe around every release. A teacher is involved in a wager between two students on who will have the best experience with their preferred teacher. Tee ends in a cliffhanger, leaving fans burning with curiosity about what will happen to Ms. Evans in subsequent visions.
Billboard
NFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA Ahead of Christie’s Auction
Diana Sinclair, a leading visual artist in the Web3 space, has signed with UTA and is set to auction off nine of her NFTs at Christie’s beginning this week. Sinclair, 18, was recognized by Fortune as one of the top 50 most influential people in the NFT space alongside artists like Beeple. Her work focuses on themes like self-identity and social justice, and she is the curator behind Digital Diaspora, a Juneteenth exhibition that highlights the work of Black artists and creatives in the NFT community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Screen News
Charithra Chandran Boards Song of the Sun God Adaptation
Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) has joined Synchronicity Films and Photoplay Films’ Song of the Sun God adaptation and will star in the lead role and serve as associate producer. Based on Shankari Chandran’s best-selling debut novel, the emotional thriller explores the loves, lies and misdemeanors spanning three generations...
Turns Out Condoms Played a Significant Role in Concert Visual History
When it comes to the aesthetics of rock (and rock-adjacent) concerts, I find that I prefer one of two very different options. If it’s just the band on stage, that’s usually fine by me; if there’s going to be lighting, I’d much rather see something all-encompassing than something that feels entirely generic. The work of the Joshua Light Show comes to mind here; the same could be said of the monumental visuals that accompanied Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly’s Planetarium when it was performed live.
Collider
'The Hair Tales' Trailer Shows the Art, History, and Beauty of a Black Woman's Hair
OWN released a new trailer for the docuseries The Hair Tales that highlights all the facets of a Black woman's hair. From the history that influenced their style to the artistry that goes into creating such intricate and beautiful hairdos and the identity that the hair ultimately is a part of, the show will explore everything about hair through the personal stories of influential Black women. As the footage indicates, the conversations will go much farther, examining the relationship of hair with the culture and humanity of these women and how it has often been suppressed over the years. Created by Michaela angela Davis (Hair Tales: The Parlor) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), the series premieres on October 22 on Hulu and OWN.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Jack Higgins is "Red Hot" on debut EP
(September 27, 2022) Singer and songwriter is new to us, but he is definitely an old soul, taking inspiration from 70’s in soul and disco. For his debut EP, Higgins collaborates with some rising stars in the R&B scene, including Mayzin, Fya Man and Alejandro Rodriguez-Dawson. And the result of their work is an album that shows its classic inspiration but is clearly aimed at 2022. Higgins is an understated vocalist who lets the groove and melodies of his EP do the heavy lifting. And it all works great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Zen Animation Title ‘Tiger And Bear’ Lures Buyers at Cartoon Forum (EXCLUSIVE)
Of the 80 projects that presented at last week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, no pitch attracted greater (proportional) buyer curiosity than “Tiger and Bear.”. Produced by Germany’s Wolkenlenker and adapted from a beloved children’s series from author and illustrator Janosch, the upper-preschool project saw nearly 60% buyer attendance at its Tuesday pitch and fielded effusive feedback from American, British, and Scandinavian broadcasters in the days that followed – with many keying to the project’s laid-back tenor.
operawire.com
Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’
When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
hypebeast.com
KATSU Uses Drone Technology to Create Abstract Landscapes and Portraiture
Catch his latest exhibition ‘Mecha’ at OMNI gallery in London. Japanese-American artist KATSU has unveiled a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. Mecha presents a series of new paintings made using drone technology and executed in KATSU’s signature graffiti aesthetic. This unique approach is achieved through custom-built painting drones and specialized software, which result in hybridized portraits, landscapes and pointillist paintings.
Legendary Choreographer and Artist Ralph Lemon Wins Whitney Biennial’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award
Ralph Lemon, an influential choreographer and conceptual artist, won the Whitney Museum’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award, which goes to one artist in the Whitney Biennial every time the show is held. Lemon is best known for his highly abstract—and often intensely memorable—dances, which have earned him the respect of many artists and a MacArthur “genius” award. But at the Whitney Biennial, which this year was curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, he shook things up by showing abstract works within the museum’s galleries. For one of the biennial’s most idiosyncratic offerings, Lemon showed what the Whitney described as “hundreds of drawings from...
Phys.org
Male artists dominate galleries. Is it because 'women don't paint very well,' or just discrimination?
In the art world, there is a gaping gender imbalance when it comes to male and female artists. In the National Gallery of Australia, only 25% of the Australian art collection is work by women. This is far better than the international standard where roughly 90% of all artworks exhibited...
Senga Nengudi Makes History As First Black Woman To Win Nasher Prize
The Nasher Prize awards $100,000 to 'a living artist who elevates the understanding of sculpture and its possibilities.'
Comments / 0