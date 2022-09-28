Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Antione Barker passes away
It was revealed on Wednesday that former Troy University football player Antione Barker passed away this week at the young age of 26. Barker is a Pensacola, Fla. native and was a standout athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School, where he was a Subway High School All-Star as a defensive lineman. His stellar play in high school earned him a scholarship at Troy, where he also became a standout.
milb.com
Blue Wahoos rally once again to win SL crown
Even though Pensacola clinched the Southern League first-half title, it was an uphill battle all throughout the playoffs. The Marlins’ Double-A affiliate lost the first game of the semifinals to reigning champions Montgomery, and had to grind out back-to-back one-run wins to stay alive. In the Finals, they dropped the first game to Tennessee and rode a seven-run frame to take Game 2.
Chipley Bugle
Local Institutions Place in Southeastern States Manhunt Field Trials
From L to R: Officer C. Santellana, Officer Q. Baine, Officer J. Walsingham, Sgt. J. Walsingham, Sgt. D. Jordan, Sgt. R. Taylor, Officer C. Godwin, and Officer J. Colwell. Milton, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is proud to announce the success of seven institutional K-9 teams for their placement at the Southeastern State Manhunt Field Trials hosted by the Escambia County Road Prison at the Blackwater River State Forest.
WJHG-TV
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
gbhsblueandgold.com
Sophomores Should be Allowed to Park on Campus
Getting parking at school is very difficult. If you’re not a senior with your own assigned parking spot. Other concerns and questions have been that sophomores should be able to have parking spots. Being that some kids are older than the average “sophomore age” they can have their license...
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
speedonthewater.com
FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout
For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Orange Beach officials still fighting same “Bad Ass” fight 20 years on
Teaching adults not born in the same millennium as yourself, while also staring down an impending 20-year high school class reunion (Go Dragons! Alabama School of Math and Science, class of ’03) is enough to make anyone feel old, the sort of old where your bones turn just a little bit more into dust with each new Tik Tok trend.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.
ecbpublishing.com
Ira Ray West Jr.
Ira Ray West Jr, 36, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022. He was born Sept. 29, 1985, in Pensacola, Fla., to Ira West Sr. and Cynthia “Renee” Barfield. Ira Jr. loved trucks, rims, dirt bikes, his friends, family and, more than anything, his kids. Ira was the owner...
WEAR
Tolls reinstated in Northwest Florida amid no Hurricane Ian impacts
Tolls across Northwest Florida are reinstated after being suspended Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian. FDOT announced Tuesday evening that tolls on Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County, Spence Parkway in Okaloosa County and Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County are back up and running. FDOT suspended those tolls Monday when...
niceville.com
Veteran educator is new assistant principal of Destin Middle School
DESTIN, Fla. — Veteran educator Lisa Tucker has been named the assistant principal at Destin Middle School, the Okaloosa County School District has announced. The Okaloosa County School Board approved Tucker’s appointment at its September 12, 2022, school board meeting. Tucker has served in a variety of classroom...
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
utv44.com
Mobile couple catches COVID on cruise, quarantined for 10 days on ship
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In August, a number of cruise ships loosened their vaccination requirements for their passengers, including the Carnival Cruise line that sails out of Mobile. Now, all guests are allowed to set sail, regardless of vaccination status. The change in guidance put ships back in the water. The cruise industry booming with people who wanted to set sail. Fast forward less than two months, and cruise lines are seeing some problems.
Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
Man stabbed in ‘serious’ condition: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said a man was stabbed and is in “serious condition” Wednesday night. The incident happened at North Davis Highway and East Bobe Street. There is no suspect information given at this time.
cohaitungchi.com
5 Rainy Day Things to do in Destin, FL
You are reading: Indoor things to do in destin | 5 Rainy Day Things to do in Destin, FL. You’ve planned the perfect beach vacation to Destin, FL. The excitement has been building for weeks, maybe even months. The emerald sea is calling your name, the anticipation of the white sand between your toes is almost too much to bear. The day finally arrives, you arrive at your hotel step out of the car and…….. IT’S POURING. Panic sets in. You look at your family and immediately start to feel claustrophobic. What are you supposed to do if you can’t go to the beach?!
