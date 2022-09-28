ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Troy Messenger

Former Trojan Antione Barker passes away

It was revealed on Wednesday that former Troy University football player Antione Barker passed away this week at the young age of 26. Barker is a Pensacola, Fla. native and was a standout athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School, where he was a Subway High School All-Star as a defensive lineman. His stellar play in high school earned him a scholarship at Troy, where he also became a standout.
TROY, AL
milb.com

Blue Wahoos rally once again to win SL crown

Even though Pensacola clinched the Southern League first-half title, it was an uphill battle all throughout the playoffs. The Marlins’ Double-A affiliate lost the first game of the semifinals to reigning champions Montgomery, and had to grind out back-to-back one-run wins to stay alive. In the Finals, they dropped the first game to Tennessee and rode a seven-run frame to take Game 2.
PENSACOLA, FL
Chipley Bugle

Local Institutions Place in Southeastern States Manhunt Field Trials

From L to R: Officer C. Santellana, Officer Q. Baine, Officer J. Walsingham, Sgt. J. Walsingham, Sgt. D. Jordan, Sgt. R. Taylor, Officer C. Godwin, and Officer J. Colwell. Milton, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is proud to announce the success of seven institutional K-9 teams for their placement at the Southeastern State Manhunt Field Trials hosted by the Escambia County Road Prison at the Blackwater River State Forest.
MILTON, FL
WJHG-TV

Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Venice, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Gulf Breeze, FL
Gulf Breeze, FL
Sports
gbhsblueandgold.com

Sophomores Should be Allowed to Park on Campus

Getting parking at school is very difficult. If you’re not a senior with your own assigned parking spot. Other concerns and questions have been that sophomores should be able to have parking spots. Being that some kids are older than the average “sophomore age” they can have their license...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
speedonthewater.com

FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout

For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Dolphins#The Tate Aggies#Cameryn
WEAR

Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.
DESTIN, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Ira Ray West Jr.

Ira Ray West Jr, 36, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022. He was born Sept. 29, 1985, in Pensacola, Fla., to Ira West Sr. and Cynthia “Renee” Barfield. Ira Jr. loved trucks, rims, dirt bikes, his friends, family and, more than anything, his kids. Ira was the owner...
MONTICELLO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAR

Tolls reinstated in Northwest Florida amid no Hurricane Ian impacts

Tolls across Northwest Florida are reinstated after being suspended Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian. FDOT announced Tuesday evening that tolls on Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County, Spence Parkway in Okaloosa County and Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County are back up and running. FDOT suspended those tolls Monday when...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Veteran educator is new assistant principal of Destin Middle School

DESTIN, Fla. — Veteran educator Lisa Tucker has been named the assistant principal at Destin Middle School, the Okaloosa County School District has announced. The Okaloosa County School Board approved Tucker’s appointment at its September 12, 2022, school board meeting. Tucker has served in a variety of classroom...
DESTIN, FL
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Mobile couple catches COVID on cruise, quarantined for 10 days on ship

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In August, a number of cruise ships loosened their vaccination requirements for their passengers, including the Carnival Cruise line that sails out of Mobile. Now, all guests are allowed to set sail, regardless of vaccination status. The change in guidance put ships back in the water. The cruise industry booming with people who wanted to set sail. Fast forward less than two months, and cruise lines are seeing some problems.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
PENSACOLA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

5 Rainy Day Things to do in Destin, FL

You are reading: Indoor things to do in destin | 5 Rainy Day Things to do in Destin, FL. You’ve planned the perfect beach vacation to Destin, FL. The excitement has been building for weeks, maybe even months. The emerald sea is calling your name, the anticipation of the white sand between your toes is almost too much to bear. The day finally arrives, you arrive at your hotel step out of the car and…….. IT’S POURING. Panic sets in. You look at your family and immediately start to feel claustrophobic. What are you supposed to do if you can’t go to the beach?!
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy