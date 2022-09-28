Read full article on original website
Related
Supporting Recovery on Ferris State’s Campus with C.R.E.W.
“I had dabbled with substances a little bit in high school, but it wasn’t until college that I kind of went left when I always intended to go right,” says Scott Winkle. Scott Winkle knows how much fun college can be, but he also knows that the decisions you make there can impact you for the rest of your life.
PSU releases enrollment numbers for the Fall semester
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University says enrollment numbers are up among freshman, transfer, and international students. They say freshman enrollment has increased by 4.9% with 893 freshmen. Transfer student enrollment is up by 2.4%. International student enrollment had a rebound from the pandemic with a total of 265 international students enrolling. But Pitt State’s total enrollment is down 2.6%...
Comments / 0