Destin Log
Destin High Sharks drop a close one, 8-7, to Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
The Destin High Sharks dropped another close one on the road Friday night. The Sharks lost 8-7 to Lighthouse Private Christian Academy in Pensacola. Last week, Destin lost on the road to the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in double overtime. With this weeks loss, the Sharks drop to 1-3 on...
gbhsblueandgold.com
Girl’s volleyball Promising season
The Gulf Breeze girls’ volleyball team is looking very promising this year, having defeated teams like Tate and Pensacola High with a current record of 10-3, and only losing 3 games against relentless powerhouses Buford, SCDHS, and Venice. The girls stand with a positive record which places them in the upward position in district standings but have only played one district game against the Tate Aggies. Their most prudent opponent, Navarre, is placed first in district concurring both Milton and Tate in district matches.
Northwest Fla. sending crews, equipment as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other […]
niceville.com
Veteran educator is new assistant principal of Destin Middle School
DESTIN, Fla. — Veteran educator Lisa Tucker has been named the assistant principal at Destin Middle School, the Okaloosa County School District has announced. The Okaloosa County School Board approved Tucker’s appointment at its September 12, 2022, school board meeting. Tucker has served in a variety of classroom...
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
gbhsblueandgold.com
Sophomores Should be Allowed to Park on Campus
Getting parking at school is very difficult. If you’re not a senior with your own assigned parking spot. Other concerns and questions have been that sophomores should be able to have parking spots. Being that some kids are older than the average “sophomore age” they can have their license...
WJHG-TV
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
ecbpublishing.com
Ira Ray West Jr.
Ira Ray West Jr, 36, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022. He was born Sept. 29, 1985, in Pensacola, Fla., to Ira West Sr. and Cynthia “Renee” Barfield. Ira Jr. loved trucks, rims, dirt bikes, his friends, family and, more than anything, his kids. Ira was the owner...
getthecoast.com
Destin Seafood Festival is back!
We have quite a bit of news to go over this morning. Let’s get right to it…. Harbor Docks Charities is hosting the 27th Annual Take-A-Kid-Fishing Day on Sunday, November 6, 2022. For the last 27 years, thousands of area children have spent the day fishing aboard many of Destin’s finest charter boats.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.
gulfshores.com
Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival
Hear the unique stories behind some of your favorite songs, as told by the songwriters themselves and listen to the sounds of these outstanding musicians as they perform around the Gulf Coast. Most performances take place on small stages for an intimate entertainment experience. Want to show off your musical...
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Wind, current from Ian and cold front combine forces to impact all sides of Pleasure Island
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of miles from Hurricane Ian, Baldwin County beaches were feeling impacts from the storm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Red flags were posted after surf built overnight with swift currents. On the north side of the island, waves battered the shoreline, driven by north winds from a cold front.
getthecoast.com
Over 1 million pounds of concrete deployed as artificial reef off coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team deployed nearly 500,000-pounds of donated material as a new artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast. On Monday, they deployed additional material that brought the final total to over 1 million pounds of concrete deployed over the two day...
WALA-TV FOX10
2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest. Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.
Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages
UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls. The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
