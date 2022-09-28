Read full article on original website
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reported runtime makes it the second longest MCU movie to date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may be taking its name literally. New cinema listings have the Marvel Phase 4 sequel clocking in as the second longest MCU movie to date. Multiple theaters, including Cineplex and Regal Cinemas, have listed the Wakanda Forever runtime at 161 minutes (2 hours and 41 minutes). If accurate, that means only Avengers: Endgame can top it in the runtime stakes at a whopping 181 minutes. The original Black Panther movie, by comparison, was 134 minutes long.
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene
At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor
Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals the iconic TV series that inspired the Marvel Halloween special
Marvel Studios is treating us to the MCU’s very first Halloween special this October, which comes in the form of Werewolf by Night, naturally featuring the eponymous wolfman in his franchise debut. From the deliberately campy trailer, with its black and white cinematography and OTT tone, it’s abundantly clear that the special is a homage to classic monster movies. But it turns out that a legendary TV series was also a key influence on the standalone spookfest.
Who is Namor – the powers, enemies, and comic book history of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain
Namor is finally coming to the MCU, after more than 80 years in Marvel Comics
Kevin Feige reignites the debate after explaining why ‘Black Panther 2’ didn’t recast T’Challa
One of the longest-running debates in the buildup to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is whether or not Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler should have recast the role of T’Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, and we’re nowhere near reaching a concrete consensus.
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
Deadpool fans have outwitted themselves over MCU clues in Wolverine announcement trailer
There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.
Tom Holland Gets Infected With Venom Symbiote in New Spider-Man Fan Art
After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's safe to say that nothing will ever be the same for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker. Peter asks Doctor Strange to fix the multiverse by making everyone forget him, so now no one knows who Peter Parker is and they only know Spider-Man. Marvel Studios has been hinting that we'll see Tom Holland's Spider-Man get the Venom symbiote suit and even added a tag at the end of the most recent film. Some fans really want to see the actor wear the suit in an upcoming film, with one even creating a cool concept of Holland getting infected with the Venom Symbiote.
Kevin Feige Hints That Scarlet Witch May Return After ‘Multiverse of Madness’
The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Just FYI. When last we saw Scarlet Witch, she was looking kind of, well, dead. Having finally recognized just how twisted and corrupted by power she had become at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she used her magic to destroy the shrine atop Mount Wundagore, with her still inside it. RIP Wanda.
'Werewolf By Night' Is Coming! Cast, Trailer, How to Watch Marvel Studios' Spooky Special and More
Just in time for Halloween, Marvel Studios is releasing Werewolf by Night on Disney+. The TV special, premiering on Oct. 7, is the first of its kind for the studio. It's also Marvel's first attempt to bring some of its horror-themed characters to the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under Disney's umbrella.
Marvel Studios Head: It Was ‘Too Soon’ to Recast T’Challa for ‘Black Panther’ Sequel
The head of Marvel Studios is finally speaking out about the choice not to recast the role of T’Challa in the Black Panther series. In an interview with British film magazine Empire, Kevin Feige said it simply “felt like it was much too soon to recast” star Chadwick Boseman. The movie exec, 49, produced the first film along with the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever. He says he worked closely with director Ryan Coogler on the follow-up. “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’” Feige said. “And how could the legacy of Chadwick—and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas—continue? That’s what it was all about.” A small but vociferous movement to #RecastTChalla sprang up shortly after Boseman’s death from colon cancer in August 2020, with some fans arguing that recasting the role would be the best way to honor the impact of a character like T’Challa on young Black boys.Read it at Empire
Marvel's Blade movie sounds like it's in serious trouble
Marvel Studios' Blade movie is in serious trouble, with multiple reports suggesting development has stalled two months before filming begins. The Marvel Phase 5 project, which is currently slated to release in theaters in November 2023, was set to enter full production shortly. However, Blade is in danger of missing its launch date altogether after director Bassam Tariq left the superhero flick just two months before shooting was due to start, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).
THEORY: ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Adapt ‘Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe’
Well, folks, it’s finally happening. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are officially teaming up as Wolverine and Deadpool for the latter’s long-awaited third solo film, which is now set to hit theaters on September 6th, 2024. The reunion will be the first time the duo comes together on the big screen since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and while fans likely have their hopes up for a more comic-accurate pairing than that film offered, it’s still unknown exactly how the story will allow for a meet-up to happen as it is. Jackman famously retired from his signature role following the character’s death in 2017’s Logan, and while nothing is confirmed, it doesn’t seem very probable that he sticks around for the Marvel Cinematic Universe long-haul following Deadpool 3‘s release. So, how could the Deadpool threequel simultaneously bring back the Aussie actor’s Wolverine for “one last time” and set Reynolds up as a member of the MCU going forward? A surprising comic may hold the answer.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
The best DC movies according to IMDb
Without a doubt, the characters of the DC Comics Universe have left us great film adaptations. And to celebrate that soon we will have the new film of Black Adamand that their first reactions have been very positive, we have given ourselves the task of finding out which ones are the five best films based on these legendary heroesaccording to the IMDb portal.
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 7: Ghosted
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Thursday's She-Hulk Episode 7, "The Retreat." It's time to sit in the calming chair and work out some issues on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After wedding "smasher" She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) hits it off with Josh (Trevor Salter), the superhero lawyer thinks she's found a good guy. But when she's called to Emil Blonsky's (Tim Roth) meditation retreat at Summer Twilights — where The Abomination has mastered "Abomaste," a Zen lifestyle offering spiritual consultation and life-coaching — she's stranded with oddball supervillains. Even worse: her phone has no service.
