ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
lumpkincoathletics.com

Indians, JV and Varsity Sweep West Hall

The JV Indians got the evening started off right with an 13-3 victory over visiting West Hall. Then it was the Varsity’s turn and they celebrated Senior Night with a 10-5 victory over the visitors. Congratulations to our four seniors – Natalie Shubert, Sydney Moore, Morgan Petersen, and Hailey Mincey.
SPARTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Mingo Messenger

TVHS inducts second-ever Hall of Fame class

NAUGATUCK – On a night when the red-hot and No. 2-ranked Tug Valley High School football team remained unbeaten with Friday night's 33-22 win over East Ridge, Ky., it was only fitting that Tony Clusky was there. Clusky, the winningest head football coach in school history and the architect...
WILLIAMSON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camryn
Herald-Journal

PHS girls soccer competitive in three losses

The PHS girls soccer team recorded three losses last week but really played some good soccer. This week they got another chance at Pocatello on Sep. 27 (score unavailable at press time) for senior night and travel to Century on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. to finish out their conference games. The final regular season game will be at 11 a.m. in Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy