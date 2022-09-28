ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coryell County, TX

Day 2 of the search for escape inmate Brandon Hogan

By Jessica Rivera
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcXXu_0iD9fllw00

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The search continued Tuesday morning for an inmate who escaped from a Coryell County work crew.

The inmate, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Hogan, was doing grounds maintenance on Monday at the Seaton Cemetery, near Leon Junction, as part of a three-inmate crew supervised by the Sheriff’s Office Community Service Manager – when he scaled a fence surrounding the cemetery.

Deputies are actively searching inside the area instead of the perimeter of the cemetery.

“It’s part of the evolving search where they have branched off and they’re going actually into the thickets instead of watching the roads they’re searching. Like I said, the unoccupied or on uninhabited buildings,” says Heather Ashley, Coryell County Sheriffs Office, public information officer.

After searching near the cemetery, Coryell County Sheriffs Office decided to move the search area, it is still close to Leon Junction. Community members and other agencies have been working with Coryell County Sheriffs Office to ensure they capture Hogan.

“We’re advising that residents secure their outbuildings, their barns, definitely their houses and their vehicles and just stay aware,” says Ashley.

Deputies don’t want to alarm anyone but do want to remind residents to stay vigilant as they are unsure if Hogan is armed.

“He did not leave with a weapon, but we don’t know if he has found one or, you know, when it comes to being armed or dangerous, a rock or a stick could be dangerous,” says Ashley.

Hogan could face additional charges of escape, also if anyone is assisting him they too could see serious consequences.

“Anyone assisting him in any way could face charges of aiding and abetting or other charges,” says Ashley.

Deputies are asking the community to be on the look out, if you see Hogan do not approach him call the sheriffs office at 254-865-7201.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Suspect, victims in McGregor shooting identified

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the suspect and the victims in the McGregor shooting incident on Thursday. The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles. All of the victims are from McGregor, […]
MCGREGOR, TX
KLST/KSAN

Five confirmed dead in McGregor shooting

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There has been a shooting in McGregor. Five people are confirmed dead. The suspect is in custody. The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed to FOX 44 News they are also investigating an officer-involved shooting, along with the multiple deaths. Officers and deputies from several agencies converged at […]
MCGREGOR, TX
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past

A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Coryell County, TX
City
Leon Junction, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Coryell County, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

One person arrested in Killeen deadly shooting

Killeen (FOX 44) – Killeen Police officers are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Officers went to the 600 block of Leo Lane around 2:38 a.m. Thursday night after getting a call about a shooting. They found 30-year-old Denzell Roderick Jordan and started life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Their efforts...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#Fox
News Channel 25

California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
BELLMEAD, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Hitt charged with manslaughter in man's death

Brian Lee Hitt, 44, of Gatesville has been charged with manslaughter for "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly" causing bodily injury during a shooting incident that caused the death of Cody Clayton Milam on Sept. 16. According to a copy of the complaint filed at the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Ronald...
GATESVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WacoTrib.com

Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues

Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
WACO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Woman charged in theft of U-Haul truck

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old woman from Lott has been arrested on charges of theft over $30,000 in connection with the reported theft of a U-Haul truck. Kimberly Nicole Krumnow was arrested by Belton Police on a warrant out of Temple tied to an incident reported last March.
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy