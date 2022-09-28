What goes around comes around on the coaching carousel, and the ride seems to start earlier every fall. But why is that? Just ask Scott Frost and Clay Helton. The former Nebraska and USC coaches were fired before Week 3 of the last two college football seasons — the first casualties on the coaching circuits in 2022 and 2021, respectively. And, yet, it was a second chance for Helton that helped play a part in Frost's demise. Nearly one year to the day Helton was fired at USC, he led Georgia Southern into Nebraska as a three-touchdown underdog and upset the Cornhuskers (45-42). The loss was the final straw for Nebraska supporters and Frost was fired the next morning with a 16-31 record in four-plus seasons.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO