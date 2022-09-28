ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News

Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Officially Announces Transfer

On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned that a starting quarterback announced his decision to transfer. That's right, just four games into the 2022 season, a quarterback is ready to move on. Boise State's Hank Bachmeier told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his time with the Broncos is done. "I...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors

With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Hurricane Ian impact: 2 college football games moved to Sunday

Hurricane Ian could become a category 4 storm before it impacts Florida’s gulf coast on Wednesday. Residents of the south and southeast, and Florida in particular, are no strangers to hurricanes, but Ian is expected to be quite the weather event and it’s impact could end up being massive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida strongly recruiting this 2024 4-star quarterback

A new name is gaining steam as one of Florida’s top quarterback targets in the class of 2024. Jake Merklinger, who plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, is the latest prep quarterback to be linked with the Gators. On3’s Chad Simmons says the Gators are doing a “great job” recruiting Merklinger, with Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara as his main points of contact.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Exploring the benefits and drawbacks of September firings in college football

What goes around comes around on the coaching carousel, and the ride seems to start earlier every fall. But why is that? Just ask Scott Frost and Clay Helton. The former Nebraska and USC coaches were fired before Week 3 of the last two college football seasons — the first casualties on the coaching circuits in 2022 and 2021, respectively. And, yet, it was a second chance for Helton that helped play a part in Frost's demise. Nearly one year to the day Helton was fired at USC, he led Georgia Southern into Nebraska as a three-touchdown underdog and upset the Cornhuskers (45-42). The loss was the final straw for Nebraska supporters and Frost was fired the next morning with a 16-31 record in four-plus seasons.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Kickoff Time Changed Due To Hurricane Ian

Coastal Carolina has pushed back Saturday's game against Georgia Southern because of Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, the school announced that the matchup will start at 7 p.m. ET, rather than the initially scheduled 4 p.m., at Brooks Stadium. The change comes with Hurricane Ian expected to reach the South Carolina...
CONWAY, SC

