College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News
Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
College Football Starting Quarterback Officially Announces Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned that a starting quarterback announced his decision to transfer. That's right, just four games into the 2022 season, a quarterback is ready to move on. Boise State's Hank Bachmeier told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his time with the Broncos is done. "I...
NFL・
Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors
With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
atozsports.com
Where ESPN ranks Tennessee among the undefeated teams in college football
The Tennessee Vols are one of 21 college football teams that are still undefeated. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the remaining unbeaten teams in college football. And he has the Vols as the sixth-best undefeated team. From ESPN:. It’s still early, but Josh Heupel’s Vols have thus far...
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans
USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
HometownLife.com
College football quarterback rankings start with C.J. Stroud but end with SEC feel
The best teams and the best quarterbacks in the Bowl Subdivision reside in the SEC. There are a few obvious exceptions to the rule: No. 3 Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud might be better than any individual team or quarterback in the SEC, respectively. It's in the depth of...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
CBS Sports releases updated College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 4
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
saturdaytradition.com
Hurricane Ian impact: 2 college football games moved to Sunday
Hurricane Ian could become a category 4 storm before it impacts Florida’s gulf coast on Wednesday. Residents of the south and southeast, and Florida in particular, are no strangers to hurricanes, but Ian is expected to be quite the weather event and it’s impact could end up being massive.
Does college football have an attendance problem? Lane Kiffin's fan gripes bring up fair point
No. 14 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday in Oxford. Both teams are undefeated. This is, to say the least, a big game. The scant few area hotel rooms available are running $600 a night, you can forget about a Friday night reservation at City Grocery and the cops are already warning everyone about the traffic.
FOX Sports
Are Alabama and Clemson on upset alert? Featuring Geoff Schwartz | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 5 of the college football season. RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between Kentucky-Ole Miss, NC State-Clemson, and Alabama-Arkansas, and discuss the biggest storylines about these matchups.
Florida strongly recruiting this 2024 4-star quarterback
A new name is gaining steam as one of Florida’s top quarterback targets in the class of 2024. Jake Merklinger, who plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, is the latest prep quarterback to be linked with the Gators. On3’s Chad Simmons says the Gators are doing a “great job” recruiting Merklinger, with Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara as his main points of contact.
Exploring the benefits and drawbacks of September firings in college football
What goes around comes around on the coaching carousel, and the ride seems to start earlier every fall. But why is that? Just ask Scott Frost and Clay Helton. The former Nebraska and USC coaches were fired before Week 3 of the last two college football seasons — the first casualties on the coaching circuits in 2022 and 2021, respectively. And, yet, it was a second chance for Helton that helped play a part in Frost's demise. Nearly one year to the day Helton was fired at USC, he led Georgia Southern into Nebraska as a three-touchdown underdog and upset the Cornhuskers (45-42). The loss was the final straw for Nebraska supporters and Frost was fired the next morning with a 16-31 record in four-plus seasons.
College Football Kickoff Time Changed Due To Hurricane Ian
Coastal Carolina has pushed back Saturday's game against Georgia Southern because of Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, the school announced that the matchup will start at 7 p.m. ET, rather than the initially scheduled 4 p.m., at Brooks Stadium. The change comes with Hurricane Ian expected to reach the South Carolina...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide well represented in NFL leaders through Week 3
As you’d likely expect, Alabama Football is well represented among the league leaders through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Taking a look at that group, who are some of the names that rank among the league leaders in statistical categories through the season’s first three weeks?
