The worst colleges for LGBTQ+ students revealed in new ranking
A new ranking from the nonprofit organisation Campus Pride lists 193 college and university campuses in the United States that are deemed unsafe for LGBTQ+ students. The 193 schools listed are an increase over the 2021 ranking, which only included 180 schools. To appear on the list, a college or university must have a past history of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, staff members, or faculty and also apply for an exemption from Title IX — the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.Several of the colleges and universities listed in the ranking have more than 15,000...
Alabama Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country
Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults – 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population – have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults […]
They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?
According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
Sharpest Drop in College Enrollment Is Among Black and Latino Men
Experts say the development could reverberate for generations since the children of parents who didn't go to college are less likely to get a degree themselves.
How to Apply to College
Enter to win a $1,000 scholarship for school. Stress less about college costs with the College Ave Student Loans $1,000 scholarship monthly sweepstakes. Enter now!. Essays! Forms! Grades! Recommendations and test scores! Applying to college can feel like a never ending to-do list. Pressure to get into the “best” colleges can increase the stress that many applicants feel as they plan their next step in life.
Some student loans no longer eligible for forgiveness as Biden program faces legal challenges
What student loans are being forgiven? Who qualifies for student loan forgiveness? Are FFEL loans eligible for forgiveness? Do Perkins loans qualify for forgiveness?
Financial aid filings from Iowa's high school seniors stabilize
For the first time in four years, FAFSA applications from Iowa high school seniors are ticking up as the state's younger generations take a hard look at whether higher education is worth it.Why it matters: College financial aid applications are a strong indicator of whether someone intends to pursue a college degree — either at a community college or four-year university.But they've been steadily declining since 2018-19, when the economy was more prosperous and more students chose to earn money right away, rather than go to school, said Meghan Oster of Iowa College Aid.By the numbers: This year, 18,355 public...
