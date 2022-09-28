Read full article on original website
This “Stranger Things” Lawn Decor on TikTok Recreates an Iconic Season 4 Scene
Halloween is more than a month away, but already, someone has won the season’s best lawn decor. Over on TikTok, a Halloween ornament has gone viral after it successfully recreated that iconic scene from “Stranger Things,” wherein Max Mayfield is floating up in the air as she struggles against Vecna in the Upside Down.
Stranger Things season 5: Everything we know so far about the Netflix show's final chapter
Writing on season 5 has started
‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Says He’s Endured Racist Behavior From Fans: ‘It’s Hard to Talk About’
“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin said while on a panel at Heroes Comic Con in Belgium this weekend that he’s endured racist encounters with fans since the series premiered in 2016. A video circulating around Twitter shows the 20-year-old actor, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix tentpole...
Stranger Things fans ‘spot Jeffrey Dahmer’ in background of recent episode
Stranger Things fans claim to have spotted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the background of a scene in the latest season.Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was recently the subject of the Netflix true crime bio-series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, in which he was portrayed by Evan Peters.Multiple TikTok users have shared a clip from the first episode of Stranger Things 4, in which Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) can be seen getting off a school bus.A number of kids walk by her in the background, including one young man...
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of Stranger Things. The montage -- which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online -- showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Fans Believe Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman Are Dating
'The Young and the Restless' stars Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman spark dating rumors with their latest Instagram stories.
'Stranger Things' Star Caleb McLaughlin Details Racism From Fans On Social Media & At Comic Cons
Racism in genre fandoms is hardly a new phenomenon, and Caleb McLaughlin is the latest actor to acknowledge misconduct from fans of the Stranger Things series. At the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, McLaughlin — who is a Black actor and portrays Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix series — spoke at length about how he was treated differently from his Stranger Things co-stars both in America and abroad. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black,” he recalled. “Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown].’” Bustle reached out to Netflix for comment and did not hear back at the time of publication.
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped
TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
Final Halloween Ends Trailer Includes Kyle Richards And Bunch Of Michael's Kills
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards has been noticeably missing from the Halloween Ends footage.
How Stranger Things helped keep Deadpool 3’s big secret
If you’ve got a motormouth the size of Ryan Reynolds, it must have been extremely hard to keep a Wolverine-sized secret for the last few weeks. But he’s not the only one who has been sitting on the news that broke the internet yesterday. There’s also Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.
The real Byers home from ‘Stranger Things’ lists in Georgia. There’s only one problem
Anxiously waiting for the fifth season of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” to drop?. While fans have to patiently twiddle their thumbs for another year or so, there’s a fascinating property from the show that just listed in Fayetteville, Georgia. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that was...
Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online
Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
'Bite Size Halloween' Season 3 Trailer Teases Twenty Different Terrors Coming to Hulu
October 1st marks the true beginning of the spooky season, and Hulu's Bite Size Halloween will be there to welcome viewers in with 20 shorts scares of all kinds. A new trailer for the compilation of miniature terrors gives a taste of what sort of scares to expect in the third season. From body horror to supernatural spooks, bloody slashers, and everything in between, there's something for horror fans of all types.
Caleb McLaughlin opens up about dealing with racism from Stranger Things fanbase: ‘It definitely took a toll on me’
Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about racism he faced from fans of Stranger Things.While speaking at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, the 20-year-old actor who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix series, talked about the racism he’s faced in the past.“It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor said. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’”“Even now, some people don’t follow me...
Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of Ventriloquist Horror Film 'Magic'
Magic, a 1978 horror film about an evil puppet starring beloved actor Anthony Hopkins, is going to be remade by legendary director Sam Raimi according to producer Roy Lee. Lee recently appeared on the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris and broke the news, saying “I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films… actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”
