Man City vs Man Utd: Date, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Premier League derby
MANCHESTER UNITED return for their first Premier League game in a MONTH when they face rivals Manchester City in a huge derby. The Red Devils had matches postponed due to the passing of The Queen. United have played twice in the Europa League since - losing to Real Sociedad and...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
ESPN
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
MLS・
Football news LIVE: Lionel Messi transfer EXCLUSIVE, Jude Bellingham latest as Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid hover
LIONEL MESSI will decide on his future after the upcoming World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club. The Argentine star left Barcelona to sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. But with that contract expiring next summer, it remains unclear where he...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back Ruben Neves to end Wolves penalty drought at 15/2
Jones Knows is all over Wolves to beat West Ham on Saturday evening and thinks their barren penalty run will come to an end, with Ruben Neves fancied to score at 15/2. My betting plan of basing my best plays around Armel Bella-Kotchap having a shot for Southampton against Aston Villa proved frustrating on two parts. First, the price was slashed just after publication - these things can happen in the bookmaking world we live in and then, perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a shot anyway as Southampton were pretty wretched at Aston Villa.
Yardbarker
Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp
As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
Yardbarker
Manchester City's Rodrigo & Nathan Ake Make Nations League Semi-Finals
As the final games of the group stages happened over the international break in Europe, Spain and Netherlands joined Italy and Croatia in the competition's semi-finals. Rodri was in direct competition with his Manchester City teammates Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo as they played Portugal in Braga, with La Roja winning 1-0 thanks to a late Alvaro Morata strike which helped them claim the top spot and leapfrogging their hosts.
BBC
Everton: US group KAM Sports still interested in buying Premier League club
US-based KAM Sports group is still interested in buying Premier League club Everton, according to sources close to the Americans. The organisation was among the parties involved in talks about a takeover earlier this year. After those discussions ended, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said the club was not for sale.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all hope to become multi-club networks
The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a network pioneered by the City Football Group
MLS・
SB Nation
Chelsea rumors: Rafael Leão, Sander Berge, Trevoh Chalobah latest
According to reports from A Bola (via Milan News) and Record, AC Milan are trying their best to hold on to Rafael Leão, and have now softened their stance towards paying (at least part of) the €20m personally owes to Sporting CP. Milan are now apparently also willing to meet Leão’s €7m (net annual) wage demands, so the ongoing affair with Sporting is the only real holdup.
Former Manchester United And Arsenal Man Makes Manchester Derby Prediction
An ex-Manchester United and Arsenal defender has given his verdict on how the Manchester Derby will pan out.
Premier League All-Star games could be played against teams from rival European leagues
Plans to stage an annual Premier League All-Star games have extended to possibly competing against fellow All-Star sides from Europe's top leagues.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal
Farhad Moshiri in talks over Everton deal with US businessman Kaminski
Farhad Moshiri is in an advanced talks with Maciek Kaminski over a deal for the US businessman to provide funding for the new stadium and take a stake in the club
Premier League teams 'suffer the highest number of injuries in Europe'... with the league also 'hit hardest financially due to player absentees' as clubs call for fewer fixtures
The Premier League had the highest number of injuries out of Europe's top five leagues last season, according to a recent study. Injuries in England's top division were up to 1,231 in 2021-22 compared to 938 the season before. In research carried out by international insurance brokers Howden, Chelsea topped...
Grimsby fans fume as League Two match against Crewe postponed due to clash with Man City U21s
GRIMSBY fans have been left raging after their League Two clash with Crewe Alexander was postponed due to Manchester City's U21s being away on international duty. Man City's youth side had their EFL Trophy clash with Derby - scheduled for September 20 - postponed. They made this request due to...
Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha 'jets in' for crucial match against Nottingham Forest on Monday, with pressure intensifying on manager Brendan Rodgers after a winless start to the season
Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is set to attend his first match in over six weeks this weekend as pressure intensifies around the future of manager Brendan Rodgers. Leicester are winless and bottom of the Premier League and Rodgers is under mounting pressure. Srivaddhanaprabha will be at the King Power Stadium...
