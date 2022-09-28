ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back Ruben Neves to end Wolves penalty drought at 15/2

Jones Knows is all over Wolves to beat West Ham on Saturday evening and thinks their barren penalty run will come to an end, with Ruben Neves fancied to score at 15/2. My betting plan of basing my best plays around Armel Bella-Kotchap having a shot for Southampton against Aston Villa proved frustrating on two parts. First, the price was slashed just after publication - these things can happen in the bookmaking world we live in and then, perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a shot anyway as Southampton were pretty wretched at Aston Villa.
Yardbarker

Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
Yardbarker

Manchester City's Rodrigo & Nathan Ake Make Nations League Semi-Finals

As the final games of the group stages happened over the international break in Europe, Spain and Netherlands joined Italy and Croatia in the competition's semi-finals. Rodri was in direct competition with his Manchester City teammates Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo as they played Portugal in Braga, with La Roja winning 1-0 thanks to a late Alvaro Morata strike which helped them claim the top spot and leapfrogging their hosts.
SB Nation

Chelsea rumors: Rafael Leão, Sander Berge, Trevoh Chalobah latest

According to reports from A Bola (via Milan News) and Record, AC Milan are trying their best to hold on to Rafael Leão, and have now softened their stance towards paying (at least part of) the €20m personally owes to Sporting CP. Milan are now apparently also willing to meet Leão’s €7m (net annual) wage demands, so the ongoing affair with Sporting is the only real holdup.
Daily Mail

Premier League teams 'suffer the highest number of injuries in Europe'... with the league also 'hit hardest financially due to player absentees' as clubs call for fewer fixtures

The Premier League had the highest number of injuries out of Europe's top five leagues last season, according to a recent study. Injuries in England's top division were up to 1,231 in 2021-22 compared to 938 the season before. In research carried out by international insurance brokers Howden, Chelsea topped...
Daily Mail

Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha 'jets in' for crucial match against Nottingham Forest on Monday, with pressure intensifying on manager Brendan Rodgers after a winless start to the season

Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is set to attend his first match in over six weeks this weekend as pressure intensifies around the future of manager Brendan Rodgers. Leicester are winless and bottom of the Premier League and Rodgers is under mounting pressure. Srivaddhanaprabha will be at the King Power Stadium...
