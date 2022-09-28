ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting

By Ryan Henry
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral.

As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man.

Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda, public information officer with Edinburg Police Department.

Sheriff: Harlingen suspect charged in second homicide

Prior to the deadly standoff, police had received a call complaining of a reckless driver on East Rogers Road. When a patrol officer spotted the vehicle and tried to pull the truck over, the driver parked his truck at a property, jumped out and “grabbed an object from around the house where he had gone into” and then ran back to his truck, Sepulveda said. Seeing this, the officer waited remained back and waited for other officers to arrive on the scene.

Sepulveda said who owns the property on the 2800 block of Rogers Road was under investigation.

Other police units soon arrived and nearby Memorial Middle School locked down its campus at noon.

“We tried numerous times to make contact with him, but we never could,” Sepulveda said. “We were able to talk to some family members, who were saying he had a gun.”

Police attempted to negotiate with the man “but he wouldn’t come out, he wouldn’t even talk to us,” Sepulveda said.

The standoff ended after about an hour and 15 minutes after it began when the man jumped out of the pickup.

“He started ranting at officers very aggressively,” Sepulveda said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were also there “and seeing that it looked like he had a handgun with him and that’s when the (Edinburg police) officers fired their weapons,” the spokesman told ValleyCentral.

Brownsville man arrested after 2 kittens killed, says sheriff

From a perimeter, the families members and others would have been able to hear the gunshots. “They heard the shots,” Sepulveda said.

The man fell to the ground and officers immediately rendered aid and called for EMS, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from the wounds.

The shooting will be investigated by Texas Rangers and the police department’s internal affairs.

The lockdown at Memorial Middle School was lifted around 2:45 p.m.

“The suspect was never on school grounds,” Lisa Ayala, public information officer of Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, stated in an announcement about the district lifting the campus lockdown. “The scene is secure and the lockdown is lifted. Students were not in danger and are safe. The lockdown has been lifted.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

