If you follow college football recruiting, you know that things don’t always work out for the best of the best. While most five and four-star prospects that enter the transfer portal eventually land on their feet at other FBS programs, some blue-chip recruits don’t find a home and instead head to a junior college in hopes of bouncing back to the big show. In the video above, we take a look at some of the more recognizable names that are currently at a JUCO. We also run through them below.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO