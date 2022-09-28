Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Touts Son As Heisman Candidate
The Tigers’ coach believes Shedeur Sanders is worthy to be in the conversation for one of college football’s most coveted honors.
Florida State projected to play SEC team in Bowl Game
The Seminoles are two wins away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in three years.
saturdaytradition.com
Hurricane Ian impact: 2 college football games moved to Sunday
Hurricane Ian could become a category 4 storm before it impacts Florida’s gulf coast on Wednesday. Residents of the south and southeast, and Florida in particular, are no strangers to hurricanes, but Ian is expected to be quite the weather event and it’s impact could end up being massive.
Urban Meyer Dragged on Social Media After Jaguars Win
The former Jacksonville coach went 2–11 last season before he was fired for cause.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gators Make Several Changes to Defensive Depth Chart
Breaking down the latest changes to the Florida Gators' defensive depth chart.
Where are they now? Former blue-chip recruits playing JUCO football this year
If you follow college football recruiting, you know that things don’t always work out for the best of the best. While most five and four-star prospects that enter the transfer portal eventually land on their feet at other FBS programs, some blue-chip recruits don’t find a home and instead head to a junior college in hopes of bouncing back to the big show. In the video above, we take a look at some of the more recognizable names that are currently at a JUCO. We also run through them below.
Week 6 high school football schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 6 of the high school football season kicks off Thursday as some teams are hoping to make a run to sneak into the playoffs. The AHSAA Game of the Week is a 4A showdown between St. Michael Catholic (3-3) and Orange Beach (3-1). In 7A, Auburn (6-0) is set to […]
Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. Tampa Bay practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility Wednesday and Thursday, when the teams announced the game will be played in its home stadium after assessing damage caused by the storm. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian,” the team said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rays miss out on first chance to clinch playoff spot with loss to Guardians
CLEVELAND — The Rays let a chance to clinch a playoff spot slip away Thursday when they let a one-run lead get away in the eighth inning. The 2-1 loss to the Guardians ruined plans for a party to celebrate earning a spot in the postseason, but the Rays will have another chance Friday night in Houston and, if necessary, five more after that.
Comments / 0