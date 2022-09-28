ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’

The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
900,000 Fish Were Netted, Killed, and Dumped Back into the Gulf of Mexico. Not Many People Know or Care

What do your vitamin cabinet, your neighbor’s vegetable garden, and your dog’s dinner have in common? They all probably rely on some semblance of fish byproduct to enrich their functionality and health benefits. Supplements, fertilizer, and pet food all use fish oil, as do cosmetics and lots of human foods. Of course, this oil doesn’t come from sushi-grade tuna or Alaskan salmon. It usually comes from menhaden, also known as “pogy,” “mossbunker,” or “fat-back.”
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Alaskan Crab Fishermen Were Initially Opposed to the Show

Alaskan Crab Fishermen explained why they were opposed to the show Deadliest Catch. The show follows crab fisherman in intense situations. Deadliest Catch is in the middle of their 18th season. The Discovery show follows “the hardcore lives of crab fisherman in various fishing vessels.” It is definitely an intense program to watch, but many love it. However, at the beginning, Alaskan Crab fishermen were not on board with the show.
Dolphin Trapped in Shallow Waters Whistles at Guy for Help, And It Works

A viral video shows a sweet moment between a dolphin and a man. The animal whistled for help while trapped, and it worked. The video, shared by The Dodo, the dolphin is trapped in shallow water in England. He is about three miles away from the nearest ocean, and the water is too shallow for him. The video shows the dolphin stuck in mud in the shallow water, a man attempts to free him. However, he is still stuck, and his bottom fins were lodged in the mud. The man notes in the video that the dolphin really can’t move, and he continues trying to help him get out.
New York Angler Misses Out on $200,000 Fishing Tournament Prize, Claims He Was Too Drunk

It’s a tale as old as time…angler catches record-breaking big-eye tuna. Then angler loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money after getting too drunk to pass a polygraph test. Well, maybe it’s not a popular tale. In fact, this story is likely one of the more unique ones within the competitive angler circuit as one fisherman misses out on a massive “oppor-tuna-ty!”
