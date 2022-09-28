Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’
The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
900,000 Fish Were Netted, Killed, and Dumped Back into the Gulf of Mexico. Not Many People Know or Care
What do your vitamin cabinet, your neighbor’s vegetable garden, and your dog’s dinner have in common? They all probably rely on some semblance of fish byproduct to enrich their functionality and health benefits. Supplements, fertilizer, and pet food all use fish oil, as do cosmetics and lots of human foods. Of course, this oil doesn’t come from sushi-grade tuna or Alaskan salmon. It usually comes from menhaden, also known as “pogy,” “mossbunker,” or “fat-back.”
Boat Dumps 900,000 Fish Off Louisiana Coast, Sparks Outrage With Conservation Groups
Taking a walk! Massive 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator is seen prowling Texas neighborhood - took over three hours to restrain reptile
An enormous 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator was seen strolling through a neighborhood in Katy, Texas on Monday and had to be captured and tied up after terrified residents called the police. The scene unfolded at 7:40am on Monday when local dispatch received calls about the gator and sent Texas Parks and...
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
The Last Meal of this Massive 23-Foot Long Great White Shark Consisted of a Blue Shark, a Dolphin, and a Turtle
Back in 1987, Alfredo Cutajar had the surprise of his life when he discovered a gigantic Great White shark entangled in his fishing nets. When he noticed that his buoys were submerged, the fisherman from the village of 'Wied-iz-zurrieq' in Malta, expected it to be one big tuna or swordfish but not a shark that was much larger than his 15-foot boat!
TODAY.com
Caught on camera: Shark jumps aboard fishing charter in Maine
A 7-foot Mako shark jumped onboard a fishing charter boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat managed to take the hook out of the shark’s mouth and throw it back in the water.Sept. 15, 2022.
Viral video shows the "astonishing" moment a shark jumped on board a fishing boat off the coast of Maine
Shark tagging isn't a new venture for Sea Ventures Charters in Maine. But last month, those on board the company's fishing boat had a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" – when a large mako shark jumped out of the water and plopped right on the deck. A now-viral video shows the moment...
Massive 300-Pound Sturgeon Flies Out Of Water, Nearly Lands On Fisherman’s Kayak
Talk about a thrill of a catch. It’s always fun to have a fish your fighting come clear out of the water and showcase its power and if you’re lucky… it’s size. Sturgeon are not different. Just one cool fish… these prehistoric looking monsters will grow...
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear
Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Alaskan Crab Fishermen Were Initially Opposed to the Show
Alaskan Crab Fishermen explained why they were opposed to the show Deadliest Catch. The show follows crab fisherman in intense situations. Deadliest Catch is in the middle of their 18th season. The Discovery show follows “the hardcore lives of crab fisherman in various fishing vessels.” It is definitely an intense program to watch, but many love it. However, at the beginning, Alaskan Crab fishermen were not on board with the show.
Group of cowboys rescue stranded man in Hurricane Ian's floodwaters: Ready to save 'anytime, anyplace'
Fox News host Jesse Watters spoke with the Collier County Cowboys about rescuing a stranded man in Hurricane Ian's floodwaters on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota
Well, at least he saw something sitting in the blind. It may not have been his target species, but what thrill. You can’t have a closer interaction than this without getting run over by one of these massive animals. Mature cows moose can weigh as much as 800 pounds....
California Kayak Fisherman Beats Hammerhead Shark With Paddle While It Continuously Rams His Kayak
The ocean is just a big, blue, unknown, scary place. Ya never know what’s lurking in the depths, and usually, you can’t see it coming. Sharks are not known to attack humans at any crazy-high statistic, but there are frequent encounters due to humans wanting to use their habitat.
Dolphin Trapped in Shallow Waters Whistles at Guy for Help, And It Works
A viral video shows a sweet moment between a dolphin and a man. The animal whistled for help while trapped, and it worked. The video, shared by The Dodo, the dolphin is trapped in shallow water in England. He is about three miles away from the nearest ocean, and the water is too shallow for him. The video shows the dolphin stuck in mud in the shallow water, a man attempts to free him. However, he is still stuck, and his bottom fins were lodged in the mud. The man notes in the video that the dolphin really can’t move, and he continues trying to help him get out.
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
Opinion: The hurricane problem Florida could have avoided
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
New York Angler Misses Out on $200,000 Fishing Tournament Prize, Claims He Was Too Drunk
It’s a tale as old as time…angler catches record-breaking big-eye tuna. Then angler loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money after getting too drunk to pass a polygraph test. Well, maybe it’s not a popular tale. In fact, this story is likely one of the more unique ones within the competitive angler circuit as one fisherman misses out on a massive “oppor-tuna-ty!”
