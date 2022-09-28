Read full article on original website
msn.com
Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land
Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
msn.com
Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says
Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight in Ukraine as devastating losses and poor battlefield performance have lead to refusals to go into combat, a US official said. Ukraine's punishing counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the significant damage its forces have inflicted on Russian troops have led to a personnel shortage within President Vladimir Putin's military, a senior US defense official told reporters on Monday.
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
U.S. Preparing for Russia to Bring War to NATO Countries
Part of a proposed $2 billion aid package would go to of countries neighboring Ukraine that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression."
msn.com
Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews
The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
Chinese State Media Warns Russia-Ukraine War 'Spiraling Out of Control'
The war between Russia and Ukraine is "spiraling out of control," according to the former head of a Chinese state-run newspaper. Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of China's Global Times, attributed his comment to the continuing threat of nuclear warfare, voter referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and mysterious circumstances surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline leaks.
Polish politician suggests US sabotaged Russia-Germany gas pipelines
A Polish politician suggested the United States was behind the sabotage of two Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Germany.
‘First portions’ of Russian reservists reach Ukraine, Pentagon says
The first batch of Russian reservists whom President Vladimir Putin called up last week has reached Ukrainian territory, according to a senior U.S. military official.
Video Shows Counterattack That Led to Capture of 2 Russian Majors: Ukraine
A new video allegedly shows a counterattack by Ukrainian military forces that led to the capture of two Russian majors. "During the counterattack in the Izyum direction, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine demilitarized and captured 15 Russian military, including 2 majors," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post accompanying the video.
Russian-Installed Official's Car Blown up in Ukraine Attack
A Russian-installed official's car was blown up in an attack in Melitopol, southeastern Ukraine, the city's mayor Ivan Fedorov said Thursday. Fedorov, the mayor of the midsized Ukrainian city, said he received information from Ukrainian resistance forces that the car of "local top collaborator" Elena Shapurova was set on fire.
The Jewish Press
Israel Will Not Recognize Eastern Ukraine Referendum Results
The State of Israel will not recognize the results of a referendum held by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday night, “Israel recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will not recognize the results of the referendums in the eastern regions of Ukraine.”
US News and World Report
Ukraine Tells Russia to Appeal if It Wants Imperilled Troops Freed
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kyiv if it wanted its forces to be allowed out. Fighting was still raging,...
Russian Newspaper Slams Putin Ally Over Nuclear War Threats
An editorial in a Russian newspaper has taken aim at the nuclear rhetoric being pushed by former President Dmitry Medvedev in a rare rebuke of officials in a tightly controlled media environment. The op-ed in Nezavisimaya Gazeta follows a Telegram social media post in which Medvedev, now deputy head of...
China Trying to Rescue Russia From Ukraine Debacle | Opinion
"We call on all parties to achieve a ceasefire and stop the war through dialogue and negotiation, and to find a solution that takes into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on the 21st of this month. "We also hope the international community will create the conditions and space for this."
Putin's Russia Strikes Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported. This is the first known major international economic deal struck...
Russia Shuffling Troops, Planes Out of Crimea After Explosions: Report
A recent series of explosions in Crimea has spurred Russia to shuffle some of its planes and Black Sea Fleet troops out of the occupied peninsula, according to a Ukrainian military intelligence official. Vadym Skibitsky, a representative for the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,...
Ukraine Foils Russian Attempt at Bridge, Strikes Enemy Barge: Military
A Russian military barge has been destroyed, while an attempt to restore a crossing over the Dnipro River has been thwarted, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine's Operational Command South (OCS) said in a Facebook post on Monday that the military had dashed Russian hopes "of establishing a connection between the banks" of the Dnipro by attacking the barge and stopping "attempts of the occupiers to restore the carrying capacity of the bridge in Nova Kakhovka," which is located in Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted and destroyed bridges over the river in recent months, cutting off a crucial supply path for the Russian military.
Putin Is Testing the Limits of China's Friendship
Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stress-testing the limits of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week after taking the first steps in formally annexing pro-Russian regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. Each of the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia declared landslide victories on...
