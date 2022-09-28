I will never look at coffee the same after moving to Hawaii. Being from Kentucky and having lived for three years in California, I tried plenty coffee spots but never got attached to any. I’ll confess, Starbucks used to be a nice pit stop to make for my daily caffeine. After living in Hawaii for a month, Starbucks is out of the question. I have formed a coffee addiction because the quality and taste of coffee in Hawaii is far better than any on the mainland.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO