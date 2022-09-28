Read full article on original website
KHON2
Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire
Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
hawaiibusiness.com
Capturing the Look and Feel of Old Honolulu
Collectors Kevin Faller, Chester Sebastian and Kevin Sebastian (left to right) opened Old Queen Street Stadium nine months ago to showcase sports memorabilia and what Faller calls the “hall of fame of fabrics and textures of Hawai‘i.”. He says vintage aloha work shirts are a centerpiece of this...
NEW: Posh Caribbean Grill grand opening in Honolulu
Posh Caribbean Grill will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.
KITV.com
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
KITV.com
Chinese company plans to sell off its entire Hawaii real estate portfolio by year's end
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land near or at the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu is planning to sell off all of its properties by the end of this year. Honolulu developer nixes deal with...
thesilversword.com
Spilling the Beans: the Best Coffee Shops on Oahu
I will never look at coffee the same after moving to Hawaii. Being from Kentucky and having lived for three years in California, I tried plenty coffee spots but never got attached to any. I’ll confess, Starbucks used to be a nice pit stop to make for my daily caffeine. After living in Hawaii for a month, Starbucks is out of the question. I have formed a coffee addiction because the quality and taste of coffee in Hawaii is far better than any on the mainland.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
honolulumagazine.com
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
KITV.com
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24-years-old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home. Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani...
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
Our Anniversary Dinner At Roy’s Ko Olina Hawaii
Sharon and I have an unusual affection for Roy’s Restaurants. The James Beard award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi started Roy’s in Honolulu in 1988 and the chain eventually became a part of Bloomin Brands. The parent of Outback Steakhouse is based in Tampa and I guess that’s how we ended up with a Roy’s outpost in Orlando.
KITV.com
Hawaii drivers asked to complete 2022 Carpool Survey for chance to win $25 Zippy's gift card
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii Transportation officials are asking the public to weigh in on a survey that seeks to identify the carpooling trends of state drivers. And you could win a $25 Zippy’s gift card for your trouble, too. The 2022 Carpool Survey, which runs through Oct. 31,...
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
LIST: Best dumpling spots to check out in Honolulu
September 26 is observed as national dumpling day!
No more malasada puffs at Leonard’s Bakery (for now)
From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard's Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
KHON2
Daily hula shows returning to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime tradition is coming back to Ala Moana Center’s main stage this weekend! Beginning Oct. 1, customers can enjoy the 20-minute hula performances at 5 p.m. daily. “With the return of our Centerstage entertainment, we have many performance opportunities available and we encourage local...
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
