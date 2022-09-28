Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#469)
Trying to solve Wordle #469 for October 1, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. The weekend is finally here! But we all know Wordle doesn’t end just because we’re not at work. While you’re kicking back and relaxing this weekend, pull up today’s Wordle and keep that winning streak going through the weekend. We believe in you!
George Harrison Wrote ‘Old Brown Shoe’ and ‘Something’ on the Piano Because ‘Nothing Seemed Fresh’ on the Guitar
George Harrison wrote 'Old Brown Shoe' and 'Something' on the piano because 'nothing seemed fresh' on the guitar. He thought the piano gave him the right chords.
The Beatles’ ‘We Can Work It Out’: John Lennon Said His Lyrics For the Song Were ‘Impatient’
John Lennon said the lyrics of The Beatles' "We Can Work It Out" reflected his personality. The track became a hit twice in the United Kingdom.
NYLON
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Are Relocating Back to the UK as They Anticipate the Nearly Record-Breaking Sale of Hancock Park ‘Trophy Home’
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne stand to make a pretty penny on the sale of their LA mansion.
Stereogum
Dave Navarro Skipping Jane’s Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins Tour Due To Long COVID
Dave Navarro will not be joining Jane’s Addiction on their upcoming Spirits On Fire tour with Smashing Pumpkins. The Jane’s Addiction guitarist shared a note on social media, describing that he would not be on tour due to his ongoing battle with Long COVID “that I have been dealing with since last December.”
Meghan Markle Spotify Podcast ‘Archetypes’ Sets Return Date
Meghan Markle’s popular podcast Archetypes will return to Spotify on Tuesday, Oct. 4, following its pause during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, Spotify has confirmed. The new episode is expected to feature conversations with comic and Fire Island star Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling. The topic...
7 of David Bowie’s Favorite Songs
“Hello, This is David Bowie. It’s a bit grey out today but I’ve got some Perrier water, and a bunch of records,” said the artist hosting his first ever radio show as a guest DJ for BBC Radio 1 on March 20, 1979, before kicking off his set with The Doors’ Waiting for the Sun track “Love Street.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake
While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
Tenille Townes Lives in the Moment in New Song, ‘The Last Time’ [Listen]
Tenille Townes is commenting on the impermanence of life in her new song, "The Last Time." Co-written by Townes along with Ben Goldsmith and Gordie Sampson, the tune finds the singer highlighting the temporary nature of life and relationships and the importance of holding onto special moments. Accompanied by acoustic...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer
Fans of Beyoncé are buzzing with excitement as rumors have surfaced that the singer is planning a tour for her latest album. According to sources, she's currently booking dates in the summer of 2023 at stadiums around the world. The post Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Arctic Monkeys’ new album The Car is out soon – here’s how to pre-order it now
Arctic Monkeys are officially back. The band’s first two singles from their long-awaited album The Car have tentatively unveiled both a new cinematic sound and slick look for the Sheffeild-born group. The new album will be the first released by the band since the acclaimed 2018 record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The group dropped the new record’s second single, Body Paint, last night. This follow-up to The Car’s lead single, There’d Better be a Mirrorball, gives us a flavour of what’s to come. Arctic Monkeys also announced a 2023 UK and Ireland tour last week, with tickets going on...
Björk: Fossora review – one of her hardest-hitting albums
The pop auteur’s 10th album deals with the death of her mother and the dawn of new love by digging deep into Dutch techno, bass clarinets and fungi
Guitar World Magazine
How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley
Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
CARS・
LCD Soundsystem Return With New Song “New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise)”: Listen
LCD Soundsystem have shared a new song titled “New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise),” their first new track in five years. It’s released via Columbia Records and DFA Records. James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, and Nancy Whang wrote the single, which was produced by Murphy for DFA Productions. Check out the new song below.
Mike Nesmith Said Writing 1 Monkees Song Was a ‘Learning Experience’
Mike Nesmith said part of one of The Monkees' songs come to him out of nowhere. Writing the song taught him lessons.
Digital Trends
Meta made DALL-E for video, and it’s both creepy and amazing
Meta unveiled a crazy artificial intelligence model that allows users to turn their typed descriptions into video. The system is called Make-A-Video and is the latest in a trend of AI generated content on the web. The system accepts short descriptions like “a robot surfing a wave in the ocean”...
George Harrison Did Something Uncharacteristic While Writing ‘When We Was Fab’
George Harrison did something uncharacteristic while writing his 1987 song, 'When We Was Fab.' Although, he liked the change of pace.
Why Prince ‘Abhorred’ Compulsory License Covers of His Songs
Prince was a man of many words when it came to the inequities of the music industry, the possible societal evils of the internet, and other serious topics. One subject the Purple One was consistently adamant about was his intense dislike of the copyright laws allowing other artists to cover his songs without his permission.
Comments / 0