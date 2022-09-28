ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wordle’ today, October 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#469)

Trying to solve Wordle #469 for October 1, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. The weekend is finally here! But we all know Wordle doesn’t end just because we’re not at work. While you’re kicking back and relaxing this weekend, pull up today’s Wordle and keep that winning streak going through the weekend. We believe in you!
VIDEO GAMES
NYLON

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023

It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Meghan Markle Spotify Podcast ‘Archetypes’ Sets Return Date

Meghan Markle’s popular podcast Archetypes will return to Spotify on Tuesday, Oct. 4, following its pause during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, Spotify has confirmed. The new episode is expected to feature conversations with comic and Fire Island star Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling. The topic...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

7 of David Bowie’s Favorite Songs

“Hello, This is David Bowie. It’s a bit grey out today but I’ve got some Perrier water, and a bunch of records,” said the artist hosting his first ever radio show as a guest DJ for BBC Radio 1 on March 20, 1979, before kicking off his set with The Doors’ Waiting for the Sun track “Love Street.”
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”

As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer

Fans of Beyoncé are buzzing with excitement as rumors have surfaced that the singer is planning a tour for her latest album. According to sources, she's currently booking dates in the summer of 2023 at stadiums around the world. The post Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
The Independent

Arctic Monkeys’ new album The Car is out soon – here’s how to pre-order it now

Arctic Monkeys are officially back. The band’s first two singles from their long-awaited album The Car have tentatively unveiled both a new cinematic sound and slick look for the Sheffeild-born group. The new album will be the first released by the band since the acclaimed 2018 record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The group dropped the new record’s second single, Body Paint, last night. This follow-up to The Car’s lead single, There’d Better be a Mirrorball, gives us a flavour of what’s to come. Arctic Monkeys also announced a 2023 UK and Ireland tour last week, with tickets going on...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley

Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
CARS
Digital Trends

Meta made DALL-E for video, and it’s both creepy and amazing

Meta unveiled a crazy artificial intelligence model that allows users to turn their typed descriptions into video. The system is called Make-A-Video and is the latest in a trend of AI generated content on the web. The system accepts short descriptions like “a robot surfing a wave in the ocean”...
TECHNOLOGY
Ultimate Prince

Why Prince ‘Abhorred’ Compulsory License Covers of His Songs

Prince was a man of many words when it came to the inequities of the music industry, the possible societal evils of the internet, and other serious topics. One subject the Purple One was consistently adamant about was his intense dislike of the copyright laws allowing other artists to cover his songs without his permission.
MUSIC

