Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learnedThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myburbank.com
Burbank High Football Succumbs To Powerful Pasadena
If there’s a bright spot in the aftermath of its most lopsided defeat thus far this season, it’s that the Burbank High football team is done playing the likely favorite to win the Pacific League championship. Here’s another silver lining – Burbank didn’t sustain any injuries....
myburbank.com
Rick’s Sports Corner: Marcus Manahan, Brainy, Humble, Fierce
Not one to brag or show up an opponent, Marcus Manahan, a senior running back and outside linebacker on the Burroughs High football team keeps a steady head and a steely look when he’s on the football field. Off the gridiron, Manahan is quiet but fun-loving and studious with...
Bishop Amat football coach Steve Hagerty, player suspended for game vs. Sierra Canyon
Bishop Amat head football coach Steve Hagerty and senior running back Aiden Ramos have been suspended for Friday's Mission League game against Sierra Canyon, multiple sources confirmed to SBLive. Hagerty will not be present at Sierra Canyon. The one-game suspensions were handed down by the ...
USC Trojans hosting 7 5-star prospects; Big commitment imminent
The USC Trojans host Arizona State for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff Saturday and are using the night game to host a massive recruiting weekend. USC is slated to host seven five-star prospects, double-digit bluechip recruits and more than two dozen priority prospects for what should be one of the biggest ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash
A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
inglewoodtoday.com
Inglewood Mayor James Butts to Host Re-Election Campaign Kickoff
Inglewood, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James Butts will host his re-election campaign kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 2, at his new campaign headquarters at 529 E. Manchester Blvd. The event will start at 2 p.m and include many of the mayor’s supporters. For more information and to RSVP, please visit joinjamesbutts.com.
myburbank.com
Britt Vaughan Adds Zonta International Director To Resume
Already accomplished, Britt Vaughan added another laurel to that list when she was elected Director of Zonta International this past June 28. Zonta International, which was founded in 1919, in Buffalo, New York, is a leading organization of professionals who are building a better world for women and girls. Today...
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall
Gavin Escobar, who retired from football in 2019 and joined the LBFD earlier this year, was one of two climbers who fell to their deaths while scaling a mountainside near Idyllwild. The post Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Two-Alarm Blaze Prompts Evacuation at Upscale Pasadena Restaurant Thursday
A dinnertime kitchen fire sent diners scurrying for safety at a popular Pasadena steakhouse Thursday evening. There were no injuries. Arriving Pasadena Fire department units called to Alexander’s Steakhouse at 111 N. Los Robles Ave. at 6:04 p.m. encountered heavy smoke, according to City spokesperson Lisa Derderian. The firefighters...
myburbank.com
Mountain Lion Sighting in Burbank, What You Need to Know About These Big Cats
On August 23, 2022 at 11:45pm a mountain lion was sighted on the 1900 block of Bonita Ave. The cougar had traveled about a mile away from the Burbank hills and crossed the busy Glenoaks Boulevard before being spotted in a residential neighborhood. The Burbank Animal Shelter put out an alert on social media and released a community mountain lion awareness guide.
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
myburbank.com
Burbank City Council Candidate Profile: Nikki Perez
Nikki Perez is a lifelong resident of Burbank who enjoys the “big city benefits with small-town charm” combination that can be found locally. For years, Perez has been a participant in city programs, beginning with the CREST Youth Employment training initiative. She is now a chair of the Burbank Board of Library Trustees, as well as the scholarship chair of the Zonta Club of Burbank. Perez’s love for Burbank and her experiences with the California State Legislature, she explains in her myBurbank profile, inspired her to run for a Burbank City Council position.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment
Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
myburbank.com
myBurbank’s Halloween Guide
Here is our guide to all things Halloween! Find out what Halloween themed events, classes, carnivals, mixers and parties are happening in Burbank this October. UMe Credit Union is hosting a free outdoor movie night screening of the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy pre-show entertainment starting at 6pm including food trucks, kids activities like face painting, balloon twisters, dancing, and trivia and prizes. More info.
Combative Man at Gold Line ‘Lake’ Station Prompts Deputies to Request Help
Pasadena, Los Angeles County, CA: Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau (TSB) requested help with a combative man at the Gold Line “Lake” Station located at 340 North Lake Avenue in the city of Pasadena at approximately 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Inglewood near Randy’s Donuts
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An unidentified person was struck by a car this morning near Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Blvd. and Ash Ave. near the entrance to the 405 freeway. No other information is available...
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in collision near Lincoln Heights
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was killed and a driver was injured Wednesday in an accident in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the area of 4927 S. Huntington Drive, near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
myburbank.com
Burbank City Council Candidate Profile: Sharon Springer
Incumbent Burbank City Councilmember Sharon Springer has been a resident for three decades and has a passion for serving the city. Springer spearheaded a traffic reduction initiative in the mid-’00s which led to her eventual run for the council, where she has been a member since 2017. The former mayor of Burbank explains her enjoyment in experiencing the city’s “sense of community” and discusses one of her hobbies, running marathons, in her myBurbank candidate profile.
Comments / 0