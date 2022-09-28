ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland

Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
ECONOMY
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist

Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Scottish ferries contract hit by fresh delay

One of the two vessels being built for CalMac as part of a controversial ferries contract has been delayed until 2024, it has emerged. The vessel, currently known as hull 802, was expected to enter service between October and December next year. But Ferguson Marine has now said that the...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism

Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wrexham: Pupils drop Welsh-medium education over transport - claim

Children in Wrexham are opting to study in English rather than Welsh due to transport inequality, it is claimed. North Wales Member of the Senedd (MS) Llyr Gruffydd said at least 10 pupils have rejected studying at the city's only Welsh-medium secondary school because of transport issues. Wrexham council does...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Dover summer queue warning under new EU border system

Holidaymakers and lorries could face long queues at the Port of Dover when the EU's new border control IT system comes in, the port's boss has warned. The Entry/Exit System, or EES, is due to be introduced at the end of May. People entering the bloc from non-EU countries will...
CARS
BBC

Liz Truss interviews: Five key exchanges with prime minister

Liz Truss has been grilled in a string of BBC radio interviews - her first comments in a dramatic week that has seen a new mini-budget, the pound slump and the Bank of England forced to step in and take action. She gave eight seven-minute interviews in the space of...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU takes Malta to court over golden passport programme

BRUSSELS/VALLETTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it would file a legal challenge against Malta for its so-called golden passport programme that allows wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship in exchange for an investment of around 1 million euros ($970,000).
POLITICS
BBC

Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis

While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SpaceNews.com

US candidate to be first woman to lead UN telecoms agency

TAMPA, Fla. — Doreen Bogdan-Martin will become the first woman to head the U.N.’s telecoms agency in its 157-year history from January, and the first American in the role since the 1960s after beating a Russian leadership challenge. As the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU),...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future

UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
INDUSTRY
BBC

EU Commission to make it easier to sue over AI products

The European Commission has proposed new rules to help people harmed by products using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital devices like drones. The AI Liability Directive would reduce the burden of proof on people suing over incidents involving such items. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said it would make a legal...
ELECTRONICS

