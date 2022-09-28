Read full article on original website
BBC
Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland
Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Scottish ferries contract hit by fresh delay
One of the two vessels being built for CalMac as part of a controversial ferries contract has been delayed until 2024, it has emerged. The vessel, currently known as hull 802, was expected to enter service between October and December next year. But Ferguson Marine has now said that the...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
Wrexham: Pupils drop Welsh-medium education over transport - claim
Children in Wrexham are opting to study in English rather than Welsh due to transport inequality, it is claimed. North Wales Member of the Senedd (MS) Llyr Gruffydd said at least 10 pupils have rejected studying at the city's only Welsh-medium secondary school because of transport issues. Wrexham council does...
BBC
Dover summer queue warning under new EU border system
Holidaymakers and lorries could face long queues at the Port of Dover when the EU's new border control IT system comes in, the port's boss has warned. The Entry/Exit System, or EES, is due to be introduced at the end of May. People entering the bloc from non-EU countries will...
Mark Carney accuses Truss government of undermining Bank of England
Former governor’s comments come after central bank forced into £65bn intervention to avert financial crisis
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
BBC
I went undercover to expose abuse at a mental health hospital
A vulnerable young woman is locked on the other side of a thick glass window, crying like I have never heard anyone cry before. For hours I have been sitting outside the small room, listening to her desperate pleas to be let out. This is the image that haunts me...
BBC
Liz Truss interviews: Five key exchanges with prime minister
Liz Truss has been grilled in a string of BBC radio interviews - her first comments in a dramatic week that has seen a new mini-budget, the pound slump and the Bank of England forced to step in and take action. She gave eight seven-minute interviews in the space of...
Mirror apologises for using picture of wrong person in Kwasi Kwarteng story
Tabloid says sorry after chancellor tweeted: ‘That isn’t me’ above screenshot of online story
EU takes Malta to court over golden passport programme
BRUSSELS/VALLETTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it would file a legal challenge against Malta for its so-called golden passport programme that allows wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship in exchange for an investment of around 1 million euros ($970,000).
BBC
Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis
While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
Green party to unveil details of wealth tax policy at Harrogate conference
Co-leader Adrian Ramsay says energy and cost of living crises means party’s policies have never been more needed
SpaceNews.com
US candidate to be first woman to lead UN telecoms agency
TAMPA, Fla. — Doreen Bogdan-Martin will become the first woman to head the U.N.’s telecoms agency in its 157-year history from January, and the first American in the role since the 1960s after beating a Russian leadership challenge. As the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU),...
BBC
Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future
UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
BBC
EU Commission to make it easier to sue over AI products
The European Commission has proposed new rules to help people harmed by products using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital devices like drones. The AI Liability Directive would reduce the burden of proof on people suing over incidents involving such items. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said it would make a legal...
