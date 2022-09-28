Read full article on original website
Hong Kong leader promises revival on China’s National Day
BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader has promised to revive its struggling economy following a campaign to crush a pro-democracy movement. The announcement comes as China’s ruling Communist Party marked its 73rd anniversary in power under strict anti-virus controls. In Beijing, crowds of spectators watched a 96-member honor guard raise the Chinese flag on Tiananmen Square in the heart of the capital. There were no parades or other public events after authorities called on the public to avoid holiday travel. The holiday marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, founding of the People’s Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong following a civil war.
Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test
GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government’s crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
Montenegro bans entry to 28 foreigners for ‘malign’ activity
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A day after it expelled six Russian diplomats, Montenegro has revoked residence and banned entry into the country to 28 foreign citizens it accuses of exerting “malign influence” in the interest of unidentified foreign services. The move was part of “continued and coordinated” activities, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday, offering no further detail. Media and officials said the group included a former ambassador in Montenegro of neighboring Serbia. The six Russian diplomats were asked Thursday to leave the country over “breaches of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.” Russia in response closed down its consular services in Montenegro.
Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first
ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is poised to become Italy’s next premier, vowed Saturday to put national interests first in tackling soaring energy costs as she made her first public appearance since her Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the country’s national election.
Kurdish exiles back Iran protests but deny organizing them
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Iran has accused Kurdish opposition groups in exile of orchestrating the wave of protests across the country over the past two weeks. But Kurdish activists say the government is just trying to scapegoat them to distract from the domestic anger fueling the unrest. Protests have spread to 40 cities around Iran, sparked by the death of an Iranian Kurdish woman after she was arrested in Tehran by morality police for wearing her headscarf improperly. Multiple Iranian Kurdish groups operate from neighboring northern Iraq and have close ties to the Kurdish majority regions of western Iran — but they say their reach is limited.
Students rally as Iran protests enter third week
DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Students rallied at universities across Iran on Saturday and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region, as demonstrations ignited by the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week.
Turkish president sues German lawmaker over slur
BERLIN (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing a senior German lawmaker who called him a “sewer rat,” his lawyer said Friday. Mustafa Kaplan confirmed a report by German weekly Der Spiegel that he had filed a criminal complaint for slander and libel against lawmaker Wolfgang Kubicki on behalf of his client. Kubicki, a member of the governing Free Democratic Party, told German news agency dpa that he was unconcerned about the lawsuit. The Turkish government this week sharply criticized Kubicki’s comments, made at a recent election campaign event. Kubicki used the term “sewer rat” in reference to Erdogan while talking about a migration deal between Turkey and the European Union.
Latvian leader’s party expected to fare well in election
HELSINKI (AP) — Polling stations are open in Latvia in a general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Several polls showed the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter with up to 20% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. A total of 19 parties have over 1,800 candidates running in the election, but only around eight parties are expected to break through the 5% threshold required to secure a place in the 100-seat Saeima legislature. Support for parties catering to the ethnic-Russian minority that makes up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million population is expected to be mixed.
Russia's Ukraine invasion is backdrop to election in Latvia
VILNIUS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latvians were voting on Saturday in a parliamentary election, with opinion polls predicting that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's centre-right New Unity party will win the most votes, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance.
China’s Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin Lagonda
BEIJING (AP) — Geely Holding Group, one of China’s biggest independent automakers, has bought a 7.6% stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda and says it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate. Geely declined to give financial details, but Aston Martin Lagonda announced it raised 654 million pounds ($730 million) from investors to pay down debt and “accelerate its long-term growth.” Geely owns the Geely Auto, LYNK & Co. and Geometry brands, Volvo Cars and EV brand Polestar of Sweden, Britain’s Lotus and 9.7% of Mercedes parent Daimler AG.
Iran presents both an opportunity and a challenge as mass protests erupt
The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. ...
Azerbaijan to increase gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Europe
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Azerbaijan’s president says his country is a reliable partner and will stick to an agreement to double gas exports to the European Union by 2027. President Ilhan Aliyev was in Bulgaria’s capital for the official launch Saturday of a new pipeline that will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan. Bulgaria’s vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Sofia, Aliyev called a new gas interconnector with Greece “a historic achievement and an opportunity for Azeri gas to reach Europe in larger quantities.” The 182-kilometer (115-mile) pipeline is designed to run from the Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria.
Brazil’s do-or-die debate on eve of presidential election
SAO PAULO (AP) — Tens of millions of Brazilians tuned in to the final presidential debate before Sunday’s elections and what it lacked in substance it made up for in fireworks. Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro needed a strong performance to ensure a runoff against leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the polls. Thursday night’s debate was viewed by some as potentially determining whether da Silva might be able to win an outright victory without need for a runoff. For that, he would need to get more votes than all other candidates combined.
Pakistan launches anti-harassment hotline for trans people
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has launched a special hotline for transgender people in an effort to protect their rights and save them from discrimination and harassment. Salman Sufi, an adviser to the prime minister, tweeted on Friday that the hotline was live and connected to top police officers and the Ministry of Human Rights. Trans people in Pakistan are considered outcasts by many, especially in conservative areas in the country, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered.
UN chief urges Yemen’s warring sides to renew expiring truce
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is strongly urging Yemen’s warring parties to not only renew but expand a truce that expires Sunday, saying it has brought the longest period of relative calm since the conflict began in 2014. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels should prioritize the national interests of the Yemeni people and “choose peace for good.” His statement followed a stark warning Tuesday from the U.N. envoy for Yemen that the risk of a return to fighting “is real.” Over 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen’s brutal civil war.
The Fed has the world in its hands — and its aggressive moves are creating global economic chaos that could come back and hurt the US
The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes have the world's central banks scrambling to keep up. A strong dollar puts others in a lose-lose: fight inflation and slow growth, or allow prices to continue surging. Countries are largely choosing the former, and widespread slowing could worsen the US's own slump. As...
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company’s chip production
TOKYO (AP) — Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory. The two countries are stepping up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government approved the Micron Technologies deal under a law related to economic security. The announcement follows U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan where she met with Japanese government and semiconductor officials to seek greater cooperation between the two countries.
Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by hackers from military and police security institutions in several Latin American countries. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the breach Friday and Chile’s government said last week that emails had been taken from its Joint Chiefs of Staff. The 10 terabytes of data taken also include emails from the militaries in El Salvador, Peru and Colombia, as well as El Salvador’s National Police. The Mexico hack appeared to be the largest. The group responsible calls itself Guacamaya.
Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt. The money was withheld from Cairo because of concerns over human rights abuses. The Associated Press obtained a State Department memo detailing the decision to reprogram the money allotted for Egypt for the Pacific Islands. President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to spend $810 million — including $130 million for climate resilience programming — to assist the Pacific Islands as he met with more than a dozen leaders from the region.
Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power
HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba’s internet service shut down for the second...
