Texas Hunter Catches Legendary 'Man-Eating Dinosaur' Crocodile on Holiday
The enormous reptile was 15 feet long and weighed over 1,000 lbs.
pawesome.net
German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby
Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Waiting for Her Blankie to Be Done in the Wash Is Everything
Do you remember as a kid being obsessed with a certain item? Ours was our favorite stuffed animal. We'd never leave home without it. Other kids had a blankie that never left their hands. Heck, some were even in love with their binkies. We probably all did this as a kid. And even as the item became all torn and ratty, we would never give it up.
Fisherman Hilariously Drops Bluegill Onto Wife’s Water Pad And Watches Her Freak Out
Sometimes it’s something so simple a person would almost never think of it. Except for that one guy that always comes up with great ideas and pulls through with them constantly. Everyone needs to have one of these guys in a group of the boys, they keep you on your toes and will have you bent to the ground laughing just about every time you’re hanging out.
Fisherman Spends Nearly 5 Hours Reeling In Thresher Shark…That Was Absolutely Mutilated By A Giant Squid
If you spend enough time in the wilderness, weather it’s in the mountains, the woods, at sea, etc… you’re bound to see some crazy stuff. Whether its an animal charge, dive bombing birds, or a big fish that meets an even bigger fish. Generally, you think of...
Girl, 6, Who Burst Into Song While Sitting in Business Class Divides Opinion
A video of the young child belting out "Let It Go" on a plane did not delight every TikToker who commented.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Adorable Reaction to Being Given Pillows to Rest on Is Just Perfect
Nap times are a precious commodity in our household, especially for our fur babies. And we bet it is for you too. Pets love taking naps so much throughout the day that they'll just plop down anywhere. That's why we think it's time to start giving our pets the nap they deserve.
msn.com
15 playful dog breeds that make the best companions
Looking for a fun-loving pooch to add to the family? These playful dog breeds are full of energy. Looking for a companion who's full of fun? These playful dog breeds just love to play in the park or frolic down the beach. You may have already considered adding one of...
pethelpful.com
Australia Dog Day Care Shares Their Pups' 'Quirks' and People Are Having a Field Day
You know who knows your pup as well as you do? The people who work at their day care. They see your little pooch all the time so they know all of their habits. That's why we're really rolling over a video that one day care made of some of their dog's most hilarious quirks.
WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack
For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
"I Was Terrified The Whole Time": 16 Travelers Whose Nightmare AirBnbs Wrecked Their Dream Vacations
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
pethelpful.com
Bear Coat Shar Pei's Sleepy Little Nap Might Be the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen
Sleeping puppies are just the cutest thing. We can't help but be charmed by their sweet, peaceful faces, and we often find ourselves watching our puppies sleep to take in as much of their cuteness as possible. Luckily, one person shared an adorable video of her pup who decided to fall asleep in the most precious position.
pethelpful.com
Corgi's Precious Reaction to Meeting a Herd of Cows Is Just the Sweetest
You can take the dog from the herd, but you can never take the herding from the dog. Just look at sweet little Hudson! This floofy corgi boy is showing off his herding skills for his mama while out on a walk, and TikTok just can't get enough. @Hudsonthefluffyco knew...
pethelpful.com
Australian Shepherd's Reaction to Trying Chicken and Rice for the First Time Is Everything
Chicken and rice is a canine classic, there's just no denying it. It makes a quick, easy, and bland dinner that will be just as easy on you as it will be on your dog's stomach. Still, many pups consider this combination a delicacy, and now you can add this Australian Shepherd, Apollo, to the list.
Dolphin Trapped in Shallow Waters Whistles at Guy for Help, And It Works
A viral video shows a sweet moment between a dolphin and a man. The animal whistled for help while trapped, and it worked. The video, shared by The Dodo, the dolphin is trapped in shallow water in England. He is about three miles away from the nearest ocean, and the water is too shallow for him. The video shows the dolphin stuck in mud in the shallow water, a man attempts to free him. However, he is still stuck, and his bottom fins were lodged in the mud. The man notes in the video that the dolphin really can’t move, and he continues trying to help him get out.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescued Shelter Dog Savoring a Day at the Beach Reminds Us to #AdoptDontShop
Isn't it amazing how a simple adoption can change an animal's view of the world? When they're abandoned or in a shelter, they probably think there is no way their life could turn around. They fall into a deep depression. They're neglected, hungry and inactive. Everything they shouldn't be. We wish there was a way to let them know that one day their luck will change thanks to the angels on earth who adopt and don't shop.
mickeyblog.com
Bewitching Thackery Binx Plush at World of Disney
The Sanderson Sisters put a spell on this fuzzy feline and now you can have one of your very own! This adorable Thackery Binx plush is available at World of Disney in Disney Springs. No need to run amok, amok, amok, amok, you can pick one up for yourself today!
WDW News Today
Dozens of Real Bats Spotted Flying Around Adventureland-Frontierland Breezeway During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Boo to you, and you, and you! While bats, skeletons, and witches are a common sight around Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, it seems like the realism has stepped up an extra notch with dozens of real-life bats spotted during the party tonight!. During our visit...
