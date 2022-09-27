ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
pawesome.net

German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby

Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Tsa#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Sports Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
msn.com

15 playful dog breeds that make the best companions

Looking for a fun-loving pooch to add to the family? These playful dog breeds are full of energy. Looking for a companion who's full of fun? These playful dog breeds just love to play in the park or frolic down the beach. You may have already considered adding one of...
PETS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack

For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Bear Coat Shar Pei's Sleepy Little Nap Might Be the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen

Sleeping puppies are just the cutest thing. We can't help but be charmed by their sweet, peaceful faces, and we often find ourselves watching our puppies sleep to take in as much of their cuteness as possible. Luckily, one person shared an adorable video of her pup who decided to fall asleep in the most precious position.
PETS
Outsider.com

Dolphin Trapped in Shallow Waters Whistles at Guy for Help, And It Works

A viral video shows a sweet moment between a dolphin and a man. The animal whistled for help while trapped, and it worked. The video, shared by The Dodo, the dolphin is trapped in shallow water in England. He is about three miles away from the nearest ocean, and the water is too shallow for him. The video shows the dolphin stuck in mud in the shallow water, a man attempts to free him. However, he is still stuck, and his bottom fins were lodged in the mud. The man notes in the video that the dolphin really can’t move, and he continues trying to help him get out.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Rescued Shelter Dog Savoring a Day at the Beach Reminds Us to #AdoptDontShop

Isn't it amazing how a simple adoption can change an animal's view of the world? When they're abandoned or in a shelter, they probably think there is no way their life could turn around. They fall into a deep depression. They're neglected, hungry and inactive. Everything they shouldn't be. We wish there was a way to let them know that one day their luck will change thanks to the angels on earth who adopt and don't shop.
PETS
mickeyblog.com

Bewitching Thackery Binx Plush at World of Disney

The Sanderson Sisters put a spell on this fuzzy feline and now you can have one of your very own! This adorable Thackery Binx plush is available at World of Disney in Disney Springs. No need to run amok, amok, amok, amok, you can pick one up for yourself today!
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy